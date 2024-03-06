VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights - February 29, 2024

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
February 29, 2024
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: March 6, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,912,142

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 		160,870,300  Double voting rights granted on 3,843 ordinary shares




 Transfer into bearer form of 1,000,000 shares with double voting rights 		Between February 1 & February 25, 2024






  February 13, 2024 		160,745,978

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.


 

