Ontex listed on the 2023 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, recognizing its climate action efforts across the value chain

Aalst, Belgium, March 6, 2024 – Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) is proud to have been recognized by CDP for its climate actions in partnership with its suppliers, specifically aimed at reducing its scope 3 emissions. Ontex is among the highest-rated companies that are celebrated in the 2023 Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard, which evaluates corporate supply chain engagement on climate issues.

Marco Querzoli , Chief Supply Chain Officer said: “Following Ontex’s CDP A- rating for leadership in climate change in February, being added to the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, is a second substantial recognition related to our sustainability achievements in 2023. To everyone at Ontex, this is simply a confirmation of the ongoing commitment to partnering with stakeholders across the value chain, and to delivering the very best value and quality for all our customers. It goes without saying that Ontex wants to continue to make this happen for generations to come.”

Ontex invests in supplier engagement by collaborating with vendors that provide raw materials and packaging through the framework of the Global Supplier and Vendor Handbook . This process stipulates guidelines for product safety, supplier quality and sustainability, with the ambition to secure consistency in supply quality and to promote sustainable practices.

Besides Ontex’s sustainability targets related to scope 1 and 2 emissions, Ontex engages with its suppliers and the full value chain to meet the scope 3 climate action targets set and validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). For example, Ontex aims to reduce absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, and end-of-life treatment of sold products by 25% by 2030 from a 2020 base year.

Ontex is proud to share the progress on its 2030 targets related to climate action, for which it also counts on partners across the value chain. As such, Ontex will contribute to the overarching goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Ontex among the 450+ companies that have made it onto CDP's 2023 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. The Leaderboard highlights companies proactively working with their suppliers to ensure climate change action cascades down their supply chains through supplier engagement, governance, scope 3 emissions accounting and target-setting. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Ontex is demonstrating supply chain leadership, a prerequisite for the transition towards a net-zero, nature-positive future”, said Simon Fischweicher, Director of Supply Chain and Reporter Services at CDP.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7.500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $137 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 25,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow @CDP to find out more.

