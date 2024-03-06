Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents preclinical Parkinson’s data on golexanolone at AD/PD

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 6, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition will present recent nonclinical data elucidating golexanolone’s mode-of-action in Parkinson’s disease at the 18th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal, during March 5-9.



Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease hallmarked by motor symptoms and disrupted cognitive functions as well as mental health.

The study that will be presented at the AD/PD conference shows that golexanolone improves both motor symptoms and non-motor symptoms, including fatigue, anxiety and depression. Further, golexanolone was found to partially inhibit the decrease of enzyme tyrosine hydroxylase and prevent the increase of neurotoxic protein alpha-synuclein, both key targets in the symptomology of Parkinson’s disease. The study also showed a decreased activation of brain immune cells, indicating lowered levels of neuroinflammation.

“The results further support the proposed mechanism-of-action of golexanolone also in Parkinson’s disease and exhibits positive effects on Parkinsonian symptoms and potential for disease modification, a very promising feature in Umecrine Cognition’s candidate drug in a field with great medical need,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Umecrine Cognition’s abstract has been accepted for presentation at the poster session “Alpha-Synucleinopathies, Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment” on Wednesday, March 6th, as well as at the oral ePoster presentation, a virtual format for digital meeting attendees. A representative from Umecrine Cognition’s scientific collaborator will present the abstract titled: Golexanolone, a GABA-A receptor-modulating steroid antagonist, improves fatigue, anxiety, depression and some cognitive and motor alterations in 6-OHDA rats (abstract #2586).

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients’ lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.



Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment