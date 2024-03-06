Inside information: SATO Corporation announces results regarding tender offer of outstanding notes due 2028

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 6 March 2024 at 10:00 am

SATO Corporation has today announced the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 350,000,000 1.375 per cent notes due 24 February 2028 to tender such notes for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 50 million.



The results are as follows:

ISIN: XS2233121792

Maturity date: 24 February 2028

Issued amount (EUR): 350,000,000

Repurchased amount (EUR): 50,000,000

The expected Settlement Date in respect of the Tender Offer is 8 March 2024. Full details concerning the Tender Offer are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

For more information, please contact:

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone: +358 201 134 4226

Henry Lindqvist, Group Treasurer, phone +358 50 317 2352

