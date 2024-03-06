Global Orthodontics Market Report 2024-2030: Set to Reach $14.38 Billion by 2030, Aided by the Rise of Clear Aligners

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontics market is anticipated to undergo significant growth, reaching an approximate value of US$ 14.38 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by a complex interplay of factors, including technological advancements, increasing aesthetic preferences, and an escalated understanding of oral health's role in overall well-being.

This report sheds light on the burgeoning market, highlighting the substantial growth opportunities present within the field. Increasing awareness regarding the importance of dental health, alongside the growing affordability of orthodontic treatments, are poised to propel the market forward over the forecast period.

Bolstered by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.44% between 2024 and 2030, the market's optimism reflects the escalating demand for cosmetic dentistry, as well as the ever-evolving landscape of dental care infrastructure – particularly in developing nations.

The Adult Orthodontics Segment Sees Unprecedented Growth

Contrary to traditional demographics, the adult segment is experiencing a significant surge in the orthodontics market. Factors contributing to this trend include evolving lifestyle patterns, expanding global middle-class populations, and heightened recognition of the long-term benefits of orthodontic treatment. This shift is characterized by a preference for less conspicuous orthodontic appliances, such as clear aligners, that cater to the aesthetic concerns of adult patients.

Market Dominance by Supply Side and the Rise of Clear Aligners

The steady demand for orthodontic supplies like brackets and aligners, supported by technological innovations, underscores the market's dynamic nature. The future of orthodontics is being shaped by customized solutions through advanced technologies such as 3D printing and digital modeling, which are making treatments more patient-friendly and precise.

This innovation wave is revolutionizing patient care and opening up a lucrative market for clear aligners, particularly favored by the adult demographic for their discreet appearance and comfort. With adults seeking orthodontic treatment now more than ever, the industry is experiencing an influx of investments in this lucrative segment.

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Charge

From a geographical perspective, North America stands out as a market leader, attributed to its cutting-edge healthcare facilities, experienced professionals, and favorable insurance frameworks. The focus on aesthetic perfection and dental hygiene within the culture propels the demand for advanced orthodontic solutions in the region.

Notable Industry Advancements

The introduction of Ultima Hook by Ormco Corporation to enable efficient malocclusion correction.

Eon Dental's launch of an enhanced Eon Aligner ecosystem, prioritizing patient and doctor-centric solutions.

Global Orthodontics Market: A Glimpse into the Future

The comprehensive analysis provides an in-depth glimpse into the global orthodontics market, categorizing data by product types, age groups, end-users, and regions. The findings elucidate the compelling market trajectory and spotlight key players in the orthodontics domain.

Such insights are indispensable for stakeholders within the orthodontics market, encompassing healthcare providers, investors, and manufacturers. The detailed market analysis delivers a strategic edge, aiding in informed decision-making processes and uncovering new opportunities for growth within the global market landscape.

As the orthodontics market leaps towards innovation and accessibility, the overall health implications are profound, setting the stage for an era where dental aesthetics and oral health are more attainable than ever before.

