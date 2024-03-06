Global Satellite Based Augmentation System Market Size To Worth USD 3.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.42%

New York, United States , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Satellite Based Augmentation System Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.42% during forecast period.





The market for satellite-based augmentation systems has been growing recently due to the growing requirement for accurate location and navigation across a variety of industries. The size of the market is affected by advancements in technology, laws, and the expansion of applications requiring extremely precise location data. It will be essential to work on enhancing the cybersecurity and resilience of the Satellite Based Augmentation System infrastructure in order to defend against possible threats and ensure uninterrupted service delivery. Integrating New and Current Technologies: Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, and 5G networks will all work together to create new opportunities for satellite-based augmentation system services and applications.

Satellite Based Augmentation System Market Value Chain Analysis

Organisations that operate Satellite Based Augmentation System systems, process satellite signals, and generate augmented messages with corrected data include the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Businesses with experience in software development, system engineering, and GNSS technology integration collaborate with satellite-based augmentation system service providers to deploy and maintain the infrastructure for these systems. Aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs) use satellite-based augmentation systems for airspace management, en route navigation, and precise approach and landing. Port management, shipowners, and marine authorities employ satellite-based augmentation systems to track vessels, navigate congested waterways, and avoid collisions. Farmers, agronomists, and vendors of agricultural technology use satellite-based augmentation systems for precision farming applications like yield mapping, automated tractor steering, and variable rate application. Service providers offer troubleshooting, technical assistance, and instruction to users of devices and apps that are enabled by the Satellite Based Augmentation System.

Satellite Based Augmentation System Market Opportunity Analysis

Where satellite-based augmentation systems have limited or no coverage, there is a growing demand for precise location services. There are significant opportunities for revenue development and market penetration when these areas are covered by the Satellite Based Augmentation System. The accuracy, dependability, and accessibility of positioning are improved in a variety of operating scenarios and settings through the integration of Satellite Based Augmentation System with many GNSS constellations, such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou. The accuracy, dependability, and accessibility of positioning are improved in a variety of operating scenarios and settings through the integration of Satellite Based Augmentation System with many GNSS constellations, such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou. Developments in software-defined radios (SDRs), satellite technology, and signal processing methods enable the creation of efficient, reasonably priced, and flexible Satellite Based Augmentation System solutions. Researching cutting-edge applications of satellite-based augmentation system technologies, such as infrastructure monitoring, asset tracking, and disaster management, can open up new revenue opportunities and satisfy the needs of emerging markets.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Satellite Based Augmentation System Market Size By Platform (WAAS, EGNOS, BDSBAS, and Others), By Solution (Satellite Based Augmentation System Payload, Reference Station, Uplink Station, and Others), By Application (Aviation, Maritime, Road & Rail, and Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Platform

The BDSBAS segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The benefits of satellite-based augmentation system-enabled navigation solutions for enhancing airspace operations safety, efficiency, and capacity are recognised by airlines, aircraft operators, and aviation authorities. This understanding is a key driver of the BDSatellite Based Augmentation System category's growth. The BDSatellite Based Augmentation System supports precision approach methods, like LPV approaches, to enable safer and more efficient landing operations at airports. Apart from aviation, BDSatellite Based Augmentation System services include land-based applications such as surveying, mapping, farming, building geospatial infrastructure, and inland waterway transit and maritime navigation. The availability of accurate augmentation signals from the BDS constellation enhances location reliability and precision for consumers in these industries.

Insights by Solution

The Satellite Based Augmentation System payload segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. A growing variety of industries, including transportation, surveying, aviation, maritime, and agriculture, are in more need of precise navigation and positioning services. Satellite Based Augmentation System payloads are crucial to enhancing the availability, accuracy, and integrity of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals in order to meet these objectives. Payloads from satellite-based augmentation systems have far-reaching applications outside of traditional industries like aviation and maritime. Smart agriculture, drones, autonomous vehicles, location-based services, and other developing applications are driving demand for products enabled by satellite-based augmentation systems. Payload suppliers and manufacturers for satellite-based augmentation systems now have access to new markets.

Insights by Application

The road and rail segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The road and rail transportation industries depend on precise location data for a variety of applications, including fleet management, route optimisation, vehicle tracking, and infrastructure maintenance. Thanks to the precise location services provided by satellite-based augmentation system technology, these industries can improve operational effectiveness, safety, and dependability. The Satellite Based Augmentation System makes infrastructure monitoring and maintenance operations in the road and rail sectors easier by using precise spatial data for asset inventory, condition evaluation, and maintenance planning. Preventive maintenance scheduling, resource allocation optimisation, and infrastructure problem identification are made simpler by solutions that support satellite-based augmentation systems.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Satellite Based Augmentation System Market from 2023 to 2033. The US-operated Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS) is one of the most advanced Satellite Based Augmentation System systems in existence. WAAS provides precise navigation and integrity monitoring services for aeroplanes flying over North America and the surrounding marine regions. The primary sector in North America utilising satellite-based augmentation system services is the aviation industry. WAAS is widely utilised in this area for en route navigation, terminal area operations, and approach and landing procedures. While aviation is the main use for WAAS, it can also be used for land-based and marine tasks like construction, surveying, maritime navigation, and precision agriculture.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. As it enables airports to use precision approach techniques like low-pass and vertical approaches and improves the capacity, safety, and effectiveness of air traffic management, the satellite-based augmentation system is crucial to aviation navigation throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Services provided by satellite-based augmentation systems include inland canal transit, marine navigation, and land-based applications like surveying, mapping, farming, and the development of geospatial infrastructure. In the Asia-Pacific region, satellite-based augmentation systems provide maritime users with services such as port operations, vessel tracking, coastal navigation, and maritime safety. The growing demand for precise positioning solutions in the fields of construction, agriculture, transportation, and disaster relief has generated significant opportunities for the adoption of satellite-based augmentation systems in emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Satellite Based Augmentation System Market Includes Honeywell International Inc., Broadcom, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd., Airbus, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, GMV Innovating Solutions S.L., Hexagon AB, SkyTraq Technology, Inc., and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In December 2022, Airbus S.E., an Aerospace Corporation with its headquarters in the Netherlands, has approved the use of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS V3), a satellite-based enhanced system, for the CDR process. EGNOS V3 is designed to add essential safety features to the most safety-critical applications, like aircraft navigation and landing, and to offer entirely new services to sea and land users.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Satellite Based Augmentation System Market, Platform Analysis

WAAS

EGNOS

BDSBAS

Others

Satellite Based Augmentation System Market, Solution Analysis

SBAS Payload

Reference Station

Uplink Station

Others

Satellite Based Augmentation System Market, Application Analysis

Aviation

Maritime

Road & Rail

Others

Satellite Based Augmentation System Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

