Office Peripherals and Products Market Set to Reach $73.7 Billion by 2030, with China Exhibiting a Robust 12.1% CAGR

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Peripherals and Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research publication reveals significant growth projections for the global Office Peripherals and Products market, as economic activities galvanize in the post-pandemic era.



The comprehensive analysis contained within this publication displays an optimistic forecast, estimating the market size for Office Peripherals and Products to expand from a valuation of US$40.8 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$73.7 Billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to progress at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% over the assessment period.

In the detailed segment-specific inquiry, Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers emerge as a strong growth contributor, with predictions of achieving a 7.1% CAGR, propelling it to a market size of US$44.7 Billion by 2030. Furthermore, the Counterfeit Detectors segment, bolstered by heightened security demands, is expected to surge at an accelerated 9.8% CAGR.

Regional Market Insights:

Within the global arena, the U.S. market is estimated at US$11.1 Billion for the year 2022.

is estimated at US$11.1 Billion for the year 2022. Significant growth is forecast for China's market , potentially reaching US$17.1 Billion by 2030, at a spectacular 12.1% CAGR.

, potentially reaching US$17.1 Billion by 2030, at a spectacular 12.1% CAGR. Other geographic regions, such as Japan and Canada , are expected to experience solid growth rates of 4.4% and 6%, respectively, between 2022-2030.

, are expected to experience solid growth rates of 4.4% and 6%, respectively, between 2022-2030. Europe's economic powerhouse, Germany, is projected to follow suit with an approximate 5.4% CAGR.

Key Segment Highlights: The Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers Segment Rides Wave of Digitization

Through the lens of industry segments, the report investigates integral contributions from common office peripherals, with the combined segment of Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers commanding attention.

Importantly, the publication takes stock of external influences impacting market dynamics, including the lasting effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global inflationary pressures, and the tentative reopening in China amidst softening zero-Covid policies. Supply chain challenges and escalating global trade tensions are also dissected as critical factors affecting the sector's outlook.

Featuring comprehensive competitor analysis, the report highlights market presence across diverse geographies and pinpoints key players occupying substantial market shares within the Office Peripherals and Products landscape.

Strategically significant market movements and product innovations by these competitors are analyzed to understand their impact on global competitiveness and ongoing developments in office technology. Geographic emphasis sheds light on regions demonstrating notable growth and those positioned for future expansion.

Stakeholders, investors, and market participants can anticipate gaining insightful, data-driven perspectives, uncovering growth opportunities, and making informed strategic decisions that align with the market's trajectory.

For more insights on the projections and trends within the Office Peripherals and Products market, the full research publication provides an in-depth understanding of the evolving global landscape.

Key Topics Covered

Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence of Key Competitors Focus on Select Players Market Trends & Drivers Global Market Perspective Analysis of Annual Sales and CAGR for Office Peripherals and Products by Geographic Region

Analysis of Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers, Counterfeit Detectors, Safes, Deposit Boxes & Cash Handlers, Coin Sorters, Bill Counters, and Other Types Market Analysis Regional analysis for: United States Canada Japan China Europe (including France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (including Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East (including Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of Middle East) Africa

Competition

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $40.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AccuBANKER USA

American Shredder, Inc.

Ameri-Shred

Aurora Corp. of America

Billcon Corp.

Brother International Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Dahle North America, Inc.

Epson America, Inc.

Global Safe Corporation

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

HP Development Company, L.P.

INKAS Safe Manufacturing

International Empire Traders

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Mycica

Ozone Group

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Royal Sovereign

Sharp Corporation

Staples, Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Yale (ASSA ABLOY)

ZY Tech Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnzvvi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment