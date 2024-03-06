Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-animal alternatives testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to government initiatives supporting non-animal alternative testing, an increase in research and development activities, and ethical reservations regarding animal experiments, all contributing to market expansion. Key trends expected in this period involve an emphasis on advancing organs-on-chips (OOC) technology, the utilization of in silico trials, the development of advanced 3D bio-printed organs and tissues, the incorporation of model organisms, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and a surge in initiatives and grants aimed at promoting animal-free testing.



The growth of the non-animal testing market is propelled by support from both government and non-governmental organizations. Government entities enforce regulations, enact laws, and allocate funds to endorse non-animal testing methods, including tests on human volunteers and advanced computer-modeling techniques. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, for example, demonstrated its commitment to advancing animal-free methods for toxicology testing by announcing a grant of 7 lakh rupees in 2022. Similar initiatives promoting non-animal testing procedures are also undertaken by countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, China, and Korea. The consistent support from governmental and non-governmental sources plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the non-animal testing market.



Leading companies in the non-animal alternative testing sector are engaging in collaborations to advance alternatives to animal testing and gain a competitive advantage in the market. These collaborations serve to expedite the adoption of animal-free safety science. For example, in February 2023, Unilever partnered with a global coalition of cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, industry associations, and animal protection organizations. The objective of this collaboration is to promote innovation in animal-free cosmetics, personal care products, and ingredients. The partnership involves funding and scientific evaluation of new safety assessment approaches, aiming to instill confidence in animal-free safety science.

