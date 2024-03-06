Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Software Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The video game software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $446.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing use of the internet, a shift in preference towards digital games, the prevalence of cross-platform publishing and play, technologically advanced platforms, and increasing involvement of gamers. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, a focus on in-game advertising, providing free access to games with certain main features in paid versions, offering game software services on the cloud with pay-per-usage payment models, providing streaming video game services, and investing in the development of new as well as updating existing software compatible with the latest gaming consoles.





Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global video game software market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in video game software market.



The primary types of video game software encompass browser games, PC games, smartphone/tablet games, and console games. A browser game is one that is played online using a web browser over the internet. These games span various genres, including action, adventure, role-playing, simulation, strategy, sports, and others, catering to both male and female end users.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $277.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $446.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

