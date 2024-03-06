Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foreign Exchange Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The foreign exchange market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1023.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be linked to political and geopolitical developments, fluctuations in commodity prices and resource exports, recovery from the pandemic and changes in risk appetite, inflationary pressures, and dynamics in emerging markets. Notable trends expected during the forecast period encompass the increase in retail forex trading, the implementation of advanced risk management strategies, the impact of global economic recovery, a heightened focus on ESG (environmental, social, governance), and increased investments in technological infrastructure.



Major companies in the foreign exchange market are introducing new products, such as next-generation foreign exchange platforms, as a strategic move to enhance their competitive advantage. A foreign exchange platform is a digital software application or online system designed to facilitate currency trading in the foreign exchange market. Illustratively, in October 2023, The BNY Mellon Corporation, a financial services company based in the United States, launched Universal FX. This platform significantly improves the foreign exchange experience for clients worldwide by providing access to both developed and emerging market currency execution. Universal FX enables customers to manage their entire portfolio, whether involving transaction settlements, custody, or prime brokerage. Serving a diverse range of businesses, including investment managers, corporates, hedge funds, and wealth managers, the platform builds upon the OneFX suite of products and banking capabilities, catering to all FX trading, hedging, and cross-border payment activities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Citibank N. A.

HSBC Holdings plc

BNP Paribas Societe Anonyme

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Deutsche Bank AG

The Bank of Nova Scotia

Barclays plc

State Bank Of India

Standard Chartered plc

State Street Corporation

Royal Bank of Scotland plc

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Interactive Brokers Group LLC

eToro Group Limited

Saxo Bank A/S

Swissquote Group Holding SA

CMC Markets plc

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

IG Group Holdings plc

AvaTrade Ltd.

City Index Limited

OANDA Corporation

Alpari UK Limited

Admiral Markets Ltd.

Pepperstone Group Limited

Dukascopy Bank SA

Octa Markets Incorporated

FxPro UK Limited



