Passenger Information System Market Growth due to Advancements in Real-Time Data Applications

The passenger information system market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $25.17 billion in 2023 to $27.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to urbanization and the expansion of public transportation, efforts towards regulatory compliance, improvements in passenger experience, increased mobility and connectivity, and heightened concerns for safety and security.



The passenger information system market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $42.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized passenger services, the implementation of predictive analytics for service optimization, cybersecurity measures, and a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly transportation. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in communication, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), real-time travel information, seamless integration with mobile devices, and the promotion of multimodal transportation solutions.



Leading companies in the passenger information system market are strategically focusing on the introduction of advanced solutions, particularly passenger tracking solutions, to secure a competitive advantage. Passenger tracking solutions are innovative technologies specifically designed to monitor and track the movement of passengers within an airport, enabling swift responses to potential issues. A notable example is AeroCloud Systems, a UK-based software company, which, in March 2023, introduced AeroCloud Optic. This cutting-edge passenger tracking solution utilizes computer vision to intelligently and anonymously track passengers throughout the airport. AeroCloud Optic offers real-time monitoring of passenger flow and activates alerts in the face of operational bottlenecks, such as prolonged wait times at check-in or security. The solution not only optimizes airport operations but also significantly enhances the overall passenger experience, ultimately contributing to revenue maximization.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

Airbus SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Thales Group

Alstom SA

Atos SE

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Wabtec Corporation

Icon Multimedia

Bombardier Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

LOT Group

Cubic Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

TOYO DENKI SEIZO K.K.

Teleste Corporation

LANCom D. O. O.

Secheron SA

ENABLE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

AMiT Transportation

EKE-Electronics Ltd.

Quester tangent Corp.

Televic Rail

Dittolive Incorporated

Infotek Software & Systems Private Limited

Stadler Rail

