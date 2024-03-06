Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The veterinary medical equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of companion animals, increased efficiency in veterinary treatment facilitated by portable X-rays and ultrasound scanners, improved standards of living and a strengthened middle class, heightened awareness of pet vaccinations, and the legal requirement of microchipping. Major trends in the forecast period include a need for veterinary diagnostic providers to invest in advanced technologies for faster diagnosis of medical conditions, the rapid adoption of companion animals driving the market and thereby growing the veterinary equipment market, a recommendation for veterinary diagnostic service providers to adopt molecular biology for early disease detection, recognition that wearable technologies enable tracking critical health parameters in pets and animals, suggesting investment in these technologies, and advising companies to utilize 3D printers for versatility and personalization of veterinary supplies.





The forecast indicates a sustained period of steady global economic growth. The US economy, having demonstrated consistent growth in the past, is anticipated to continue on this trajectory during the forecast period. Emerging markets experienced a rise from 3.6% in 2019 to 4.8% in 2020. This continuous economic expansion is poised to elevate global living standards and reinforce the middle class. The improved living standards and a robust middle class are expected to fuel the demand for enhanced nutrition, especially animal protein, and emphasize food quality and safety. Consequently, this will support the growth of the animal medicine market, particularly in terms of feed additives. Thus, economic growth is anticipated to be a driving force for this market.Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Covetrus Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Midmark Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Carestream Health

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Nonin Medical

B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

Risol International Industrial Co., Limited

Guangzhou Medsinglong Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Arosol Chemicals Private Limited

Applied Bio Diagnostics Private Limited

Zoetis

Elanco

Merck Co. Inc

Vetpak

Agilis Ltd

Eickemeyer

Vetlabsupplies

Burtons

Virbac

Avz Animal Health

Dixion

Vic Group

Vetmarket

Draminski

Chifa

Ogena Solutions

Axiom Medical Inc

Carolina Scales Inc

Cenogenics Corp

Renco Corporation

Gervetusa Veterinary Surgical Instruments

X-Cel X-Ray Corp

Surgitel

Div. Of General Scientific Corp

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp

Boston Medical

Enso Doctors

Medical Coaches Inc

Lab Oratorio Proagro S.A.

Vesalius Pharma Ltd.

Apilab Srl

Ceba

Centrovet

Hoppner Vet

Instituto Veterinario Uruguay S.A

Interchem Ltda

Boehringer Ingelheim Mena

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries (Spi)

Bimeda Chemicals Limited

DBK Pharma S.A.E.

MSD Animal Health South Africa

Ceva Animal Health (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w03cx9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment