Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

The veterinary medical equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of companion animals, increased efficiency in veterinary treatment facilitated by portable X-rays and ultrasound scanners, improved standards of living and a strengthened middle class, heightened awareness of pet vaccinations, and the legal requirement of microchipping. Major trends in the forecast period include a need for veterinary diagnostic providers to invest in advanced technologies for faster diagnosis of medical conditions, the rapid adoption of companion animals driving the market and thereby growing the veterinary equipment market, a recommendation for veterinary diagnostic service providers to adopt molecular biology for early disease detection, recognition that wearable technologies enable tracking critical health parameters in pets and animals, suggesting investment in these technologies, and advising companies to utilize 3D printers for versatility and personalization of veterinary supplies.
The forecast indicates a sustained period of steady global economic growth. The US economy, having demonstrated consistent growth in the past, is anticipated to continue on this trajectory during the forecast period. Emerging markets experienced a rise from 3.6% in 2019 to 4.8% in 2020. This continuous economic expansion is poised to elevate global living standards and reinforce the middle class. The improved living standards and a robust middle class are expected to fuel the demand for enhanced nutrition, especially animal protein, and emphasize food quality and safety. Consequently, this will support the growth of the animal medicine market, particularly in terms of feed additives. Thus, economic growth is anticipated to be a driving force for this market.Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|400
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
