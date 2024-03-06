Europe Greens Powder Market Forecast Report to 2030, Featuring Market Leaders Athletic Greens, Martin & Pleasance Wholesale, Iovate Health Sciences and Lean Greens

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Greens Powder Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Product Type (Fermented Greens, Marine Sources, Grass Sources, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Online Sales and Offline Sales)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European greens powder market is expected to grow from US$ 79.61 million in 2023 to US$ 134.08 million by 2030. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.



The European greens powder market in Europe is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Greens powder gained traction among health-conscious consumers in the region owing to its numerous benefits, such as immunity boost, detoxification of the body, and stress reduction.

According to European Commission (EC), total expenditure on preventive healthcare for all European Union (EU) member countries amounted to US$ 39.6 billion in 2019. Greens powder sourced from probiotics helps to prevent gut-related health problems such as gastrointestinal diseases, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

As a result, there is a high consumer expenditure on preventive healthcare in European countries, especially Italy, Germany, Finland, and Sweden. Thus, the demand for greens powder is increasing to help improve digestive and immune health. Hence, the expenditure on nutraceutical supplements such as greens powder has risen considerably in Europe.



Europe Greens Powder Market Segmentation



The Europe greens powder market is segmented into product type, distribution channel and country.

Based on product type, the Europe greens powder market is segmented into fermented greens, marine sources, grass sources, and others. The others segment held the largest share of the Europe greens powder market in 2023.

Based on distribution channel, the Europe greens powder market is bifurcated into online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment held a larger share of the Europe greens powder market in 2023.

Based on country, the Europe Greens powder market is segmented into the Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe dominated the Europe greens powder market in 2023.

Athletic Greens (USA) Inc, Martin & Pleasance Wholesale Pty Ltd, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc, and Lean Greens Ltd are some of the leading companies operating in the Europe greens powder market.





