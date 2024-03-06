Changes in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s Management Team

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, 6 March 2024 at 11:15 a.m.



Changes in the BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s Management Team

Oy Jamerco Ltd. has terminated its service contract with BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Ltd (“BBS”). As a result, Jari Kortesluoma’s position as the CFO and member of the management team will end.

Kortesluoma will fulfill the responsibilities of CFO throughout the two-month notice period.

BBS is currently in the process of searching for a new in-house CFO. The appointment will be announced separately.

For more information, please contact:

Juliusz Rakowski, CEO

+358 50 448 5132

juliusz.rakowski@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is an orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi