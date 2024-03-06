Hisense South Africa Pedals into the 2024 Cape Town Cycle Tour as an Official Partner

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense South Africa is thrilled to announce its partnership with the esteemed 46th Cape Town Cycle Tour, scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024. This iconic event, known as the largest timed bike race globally, is not just about the thrill of the ride but also about the spirit of community and giving back.



Embracing the Spirit of Competition and Rewards

As cyclists gear up for the exhilarating journey ahead, Hisense introduces the exciting "Pedal for the Medal" competition running from the 7th till the 30th of March. This interactive contest promises thrilling prizes for all. By simply sending a WhatsApp to 076 573 9424, you can enter the competition and follow the easy steps provided. Each step brings you closer to vouchers for your next purchase.

Enhance your Viewing Experience with Award-Winning Technology

At the heart of the event lies Hisense's commitment to innovation and excellence. Collaborating with Hirsch's, Hisense proudly showcases its top-of-the-line TVs, recognized for their exceptional quality and performance. Among them are the acclaimed Green and Cinematic Laser TVs such as the L5H and C1, as well as the cutting-edge Mini-LED Pro, U8K. It's no surprise that Hisense has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Best TV Brand of 2024 by MyBroadband and achieving the Global No. 2 in TV shipments in 2023. Available for purchase at the event through Hirsch's, attendees have the opportunity to bring home the ultimate viewing experience.

Empowering Communities Through Generosity

Beyond the thrill of competition and innovation, Hisense remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the community by donating over R100 000 during this event. With as many as 35,000 cyclists representing R5 each, Hisense pledges to donate R5 for every Cyclists that crosses the finish line to selected charities associated with the event. As cyclists cross the finish line, their collective efforts result in a generous donation from Hisense, benefiting those in need and underscoring the company's commitment to social responsibility.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is more than just a race; it's a celebration of resilience, fellowship, and the enduring spirit of human adventure. Hisense South Africa is proud to be a part of this remarkable event, embodying the values of community, innovation, and giving back.

Contact

Henru van der Merwe - henru.vandermerwe@hisense.com