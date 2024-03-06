North America Candle Market Set to Hit USD 8.0 billion by 2031, with 6.5% CAGR: Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The North America candle market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for North America candle is estimated to reach US$ 8.0 billion by the end of 2031.

Candle companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable sourcing, production processes, and packaging to reduce environmental impact and meet consumer expectations for eco-conscious products. Beyond aromatherapy, candles are positioned as part of broader health and wellness routines, with scents formulated to promote relaxation, stress relief, and improved sleep quality.

Candles are gaining popularity as decorative accents, with consumers seeking aesthetically pleasing options that complement home decor styles and create cozy ambiance. Consumers are drawn to locally-made, artisanal candles crafted with care and attention to detail, appreciating the uniqueness and craftsmanship behind these products.

The rise of candle-making workshops and DIY trends encourages consumer engagement and creativity, fostering a deeper connection with the product and its production process.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Container candles lead the North America candle market, offering versatility and variety in design, fragrance, and functionality for consumers.

Scented candles lead the North America candle market, offering a diverse range of fragrances from floral and woody to sweet & spicy blends.

Soy wax leads the North America candle market due to its eco-friendly properties, clean burn, and growing consumer preference for natural products.

North America Candle Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing interest in wellness and relaxation fuels demand for candles with soothing fragrances, driving market growth.

Consumers prioritize candles made with natural, sustainable ingredients, influencing product offerings and purchasing decisions.

Online platforms offer convenient access to a wide variety of candles, driving market growth and expanding consumer reach.

Seasonal and holiday-themed candles drive sales during festive periods, reflecting consumer preferences for seasonal scents and decorations.

Increasing demand for personalized candles and customizable options reflects consumer desire for unique and meaningful home decor items.

North America Candle Market: Country Profile

In the United States , the candle market thrives on innovation and consumer demand for a wide range of scents and designs. Leading brands like Yankee Candle and Bath & Body Works dominate the market with their extensive product lines and strong retail presence. Boutique candle makers in cities like Brooklyn and Los Angeles cater to niche markets with artisanal craftsmanship and unique fragrances.

, the candle market thrives on innovation and consumer demand for a wide range of scents and designs. Leading brands like Yankee Candle and Bath & Body Works dominate the market with their extensive product lines and strong retail presence. Boutique candle makers in cities like Brooklyn and Los Angeles cater to niche markets with artisanal craftsmanship and unique fragrances. Canada's candle market mirrors trends in the United States but also emphasizes sustainability and natural ingredients. Brands like Vancouver Candle Co. and Woodlot embrace eco-friendly practices and source locally to appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers. Online platforms and specialty stores contribute to the accessibility of a diverse range of candles across the country.

candle market mirrors trends in the United States but also emphasizes sustainability and natural ingredients. Brands like Vancouver Candle Co. and Woodlot embrace eco-friendly practices and source locally to appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers. Online platforms and specialty stores contribute to the accessibility of a diverse range of candles across the country. The rest of North America, including Mexico and the Caribbean, presents opportunities for growth in the candle market. Local artisans and crafters produce candles inspired by indigenous cultures and natural resources, contributing to a rich tapestry of scents and designs.

North America Candle Market: Competitive Landscape

In the North America candle market, competition is intense among key players such as Yankee Candle Company, Bath & Body Works, and Village Candle. These giants dominate shelves with diverse offerings, from scented to decorative candles. Boutique brands like Diptyque and Nest Fragrances carve niches with luxury and unique scents.

With increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly options, emerging players like P.F. Candle Co. and Brooklyn Candle Studio gain traction. As consumer preferences shift towards sustainable and artisanal products, competition revolves around innovation, fragrance variety, and sustainability practices, shaping the dynamic landscape of the North America candle market. Some prominent players are as follows:

Bridgewater Candle Company

Circle E Candles

Colonial Candle

Conscious Candle Co.

Ellis Brooklyn

MALIN+GOETZ

Spark Candles

Stone Candles

Terradomi Candle Co.

The Yankee Candle Company Inc.

Product Portfolio

Ellis Brooklyn offers a luxurious line of fragrances and body care products crafted with natural ingredients and sustainable practices. From captivating scents to nourishing body oils, Ellis Brooklyn delivers an indulgent sensory experience that embodies modern elegance and environmental consciousness.

offers a luxurious line of fragrances and body care products crafted with natural ingredients and sustainable practices. From captivating scents to nourishing body oils, Ellis Brooklyn delivers an indulgent sensory experience that embodies modern elegance and environmental consciousness. MALIN+GOETZ presents a range of gentle and effective skincare solutions formulated with natural ingredients for sensitive skin. From cleansers to moisturizers, MALIN+GOETZ products prioritize simplicity, efficacy, and sustainability, providing essential care for all skin types with a focus on clean formulations and botanical extracts.

presents a range of gentle and effective skincare solutions formulated with natural ingredients for sensitive skin. From cleansers to moisturizers, MALIN+GOETZ products prioritize simplicity, efficacy, and sustainability, providing essential care for all skin types with a focus on clean formulations and botanical extracts. Spark Candles creates handcrafted soy candles infused with captivating scents to elevate any space. Each candle is meticulously crafted using high-quality materials and fragrances, offering an immersive olfactory experience that sparks joy and relaxation, perfect for moments of indulgence and tranquility.

North America Candle Market: Key Segment

By Product Type

Votive Candles

Pillar Candles

Container Candles

Taper Candles

Specialty Candles

Others (Floating Candles, etc.)

By Fragrance Type

Scented Candles

Floral

Woody

Sweet & Spicy

Others (Mixed Blends, Citrus, etc.)

Non-scented Candles

By Wax Type

Paraffin

Beeswax

Stearin

Soy Wax

Others (Palm wax, etc.)

By Wick Type

Single

Double

Three and above

By Category

Natural

Synthetic

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Beauty & Spa Centers

Meditation Centers

Hospitality

Others (Restaurants, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Based Stores

By Country

The United States

Canada

Rest of North America

