Compliance Carbon Credit Market to surpass $321.8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The compliance carbon credit market is expected to reach USD 321.8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is attributed to the commitment to combat climate change that increases focus on carbon mitigation strategies. Governments and organizations worldwide are under regulatory pressure to reduce their carbon emissions and achieve net-zero targets. Compliance carbon credits provide a crucial avenue for entities to meet these obligations by investing in emission reduction projects, fostering the market expansion.

Additionally, companies are incorporating carbon credits into their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies to enhance their environmental performance and meet stakeholder expectations. In May 2023, Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP and Krungthai Bank jointly promoted sustainable finance through the introduction of a one-year carbon credit-linked investment program for the operator’s liquidity management.





Transportation segment is poised to generate sustained demand through 2032. With growing inclination for sustainable practices, the transportation sector faces growing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. Companies within this sector are shifting to compliance carbon credits to offset emissions, meet regulatory requirements, and demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility. Notably, the shift towards EVs, biofuels, and other cleaner technologies create avenues for carbon credit utilization.

The compliance carbon credit market from the waste management segment share is poised to grow at substantial rate during 2023-2032, driven by its potential to turn environmental challenges into sustainable opportunities. Waste management practices, including landfill gas capture, waste-to-energy projects, and methane reduction initiatives, offer significant carbon mitigation potential. Companies engaged in waste management are increasingly leveraging compliance carbon credits to not only offset their carbon emissions but also transform waste into an asset. The symbiotic relationship between waste management practices and carbon credit utilization reflects a strategic approach towards addressing climate change while fostering sustainable waste handling practices.

Europe compliance carbon credit market size is touted to expand at a rapid pace through 2032. The stringent environmental regulations and the European Union's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality have catalyzed an increase in demand for compliance carbon credits. With ambitious climate targets, European businesses are actively seeking avenues to offset their emissions and align with regulatory standards. Companies across various sectors are recognizing compliance carbon credits as essential instruments to bolster their environmental credentials and meet the evolving expectations of environmentally conscious stakeholders.

Some of the leading players in the global compliance carbon credit market are The Carbon Trust, Green Mountain Energy Company, Climate Impact Partners, WGL Holdings, Inc., South Pole, Sterling Planet Inc., 3Degrees, The Carbon Collective Company, VERRA, Atmosfair, TerraPass, ALLCOT, CarbonClear, Ecosecurities, PwC, ClimeCo LLC., and EcoAct.

