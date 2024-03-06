Micellar Casein Market to exceed $8.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The micellar casein market valuation is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing focus of industry leaders on continuous product launches and innovations will drive the market growth. Several major companies are investing heavily in R&D activities to introduce new and improved micellar casein products. For instance, in November 2023, Lactalis Ingredients introduced a range of dairy products, including Pronativ, featuring native micellar casein found in Stay Strong high protein milk. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the importance of protein in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and supporting fitness goals will act as a significant driver for the product uptake.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7580

Micellar casein market from the micellar casein concentrate segment may exhibit a decent growth rate between 2023 and 2032. Micellar casein concentrates are highly sought for their high protein content and slow-digesting properties, making them ideal for muscle recovery and sustained satiety. With consumers increasingly prioritizing protein-rich foods and beverages for health and fitness goals, these concentrates have also emerged as favored ingredients in a variety of products, including protein shakes, bars, and dairy formulations.

The vanilla flavor segment in the micellar casein market will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Vanilla is a versatile and widely enjoyed flavor that complements the natural taste of micellar casein, further appealing to a broad consumer base. Products, such as vanilla-flavored protein shakes, bars, and dairy formulations offer consumers a delicious and satisfying way to incorporate micellar casein into their diets. The enduring popularity of vanilla flavor is also contributing significantly to the market demand.



Europe micellar casein market will register a robust growth rate up to 2032. With the growing emphasis on health and fitness, consumers across the region are increasingly turning to protein supplements like micellar casein to support their active lifestyles. Additionally, the popularity of functional foods and beverages is on the rise, further boosting the demand for micellar casein-based products. With its slow-release properties and high protein content, micellar casein will remain a favored ingredient in a variety of dietary supplements and fortified food products across the continent.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7580

Major companies operating in the micellar casein market include Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, Arla Foods, Idaho Milk Products, Glanbia Nutritionals, Kerry Group, FrieslandCampina Domo, Fonterra Co-operative Group, AMCO Proteins.

In addition to focusing on various growth efforts, these firms are investing heavily in R&D activities to optimize extraction methods and improve the purity and functionality of micellar casein products to gain competitive edges. For instance, in August 2023, Arla Foods Ingredients achieved certification for a micellar casein isolate, MicelPure, its native milk protein. This marked the first Arla Foods Ingredients product to receive certification from a Non-GMO Project, the most comprehensive non-GMO program in North America.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Industry coverage

1.2 Market scope & definition

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Data collection

1.4 Forecast parameters

1.5 COVID-19 impact analysis at global level

1.6 Data validation

1.7 Data Sources

1.7.1 Primary

1.7.2 Secondary

1.7.2.1 Paid sources

1.7.2.2 Unpaid sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Micellar Casein industry 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Product type trends

2.4 Flavor trends

2.5 Application trends

2.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Micellar Casein Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Future market trends

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Russia-Ukraine war Impact on the industry

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Eggshell Membrane Market Size - By Form (Powder, Capsules & Tablets), Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical), Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/eggshell-membrane-market

Collagen Hydrolysates Market Size - By Product (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules), Applications (Pharmaceutical/biomedical, Food and Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics), Regional Outlook & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/collagen-hydrolysates-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.