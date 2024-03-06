Global Spermicides Market is Poised to Reach USD 15.12 Billion By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global spermicides market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 15.12 billion by 2032 from US$ 8.92 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Gels, creams, foams and other options like suppositories are all forms of spermicide - a contraceptive available in many easy-to-use formats. Unfortunately, this type of birth control alone isn't the best at preventing pregnancy; its rates range from zero to 60 per 100 women. However, when paired with condoms or diaphragms it becomes more effective. When used correctly alongside a condom, the rate drops below one percent. Astute Analytica’s research on the global spermicides market suggests that tablets and film may not be able to protect against pregnancy at all when used on their own; rates ranged around 25-28%. Therefore, a large number of condoms manufactures are making use of spermicides for coating the condom with them to reduce the chances of pregnancy. In line with this, the condom segment emerged as the largest end users of the spermicides.

On the other hand, the potential for spermicides to offer protection against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) remains unclear. Although spermicides have the ability to create a chemical barrier and have demonstrated some success in laboratory settings against STD pathogens, their real-world effectiveness in STD prevention has yet to be conclusively established.

Key Findings in Spermicides Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 15.12 Billion CAGR 6.04% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (48.1%) By Type Foam (37.2%) By Product Type Condom (78.9%) By Application Contraceptive (83.6%) By Active Ingredients Nonoxynol-9 (56.3%) By Channels Offline (80.0%) Top Trends Demand for dual-purpose spermicide condoms (contraception + potential STI protection)

Exploration of alternative spermicidal compounds to nonoxynol-9

Increased availability of spermicides in various over-the-counter formats Top Drivers Rising awareness of contraception options in developing regions

Focus on preventing unintended pregnancies

Need for non-hormonal birth control alternatives Top Challenges Limited effectiveness of spermicides when used alone

Competition from highly effective contraceptive methods (hormonal, IUDs)

Potential side effects and STI concerns associated with nonoxynol-9

The Impact of Oral Contraceptives on Spermicide Usage in the U.S

Oral contraceptives have transformed the birth control landscape across the global spermicides market. Unwanted-72, I-Pill, Alesse-28, and Apri are some of the most popular oral contraceptive products available in the market. As of 2021–2022, about 18% of women aged 15–49 used oral contraceptive pills and they were a widely used method among sexually active women in this age group. Oral contraceptives have long been popular; in 2019, they ranked second only to female sterilization with a usage rate of 13.2% among women aged 15–49.

While oral contraceptives remain a juggernaut, use of intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants — known as long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) — has risen sharply. About 10.4% of women aged 15–49 had LARCs between 2017 and 2019 and it was the third most common method overall during that time period. Preferred methods differ by age group. The usage rate for pills peaks among women aged 20–29 (24%) and those aged 30–39 (23%), but falls to just under half that (12%) for teenagers aged 15–19 and for those aged 40–49. The widespread availability and high effectiveness of oral contraceptives have greatly influenced use of spermicides in the United States. With relatively low effectiveness when used alone, spermicides are less attractive than highly effective hormonal methods that are readily available if desired — especially as LARC options further expand reversible long-term contraception choices for U.S. women, potentially reducing demand for spermicides in this market.

Condoms Holds More than 79% Market Share of Spermicides Market

Condoms are a key player in the spermicide market, taking over 79% of the share. With their wide range of benefits for contraception and protection against sexually transmitted diseases (STD), it’s no wonder why they’re so successful. Big condom brands such as Durex, Lifestyles, Skyn, and Trojan all offer spermicide-enhanced options. With it being coated with nonoxynol-9 (N-9), this helps prevent pregnancy even more than regular condoms according to recent studies. However, keep in mind that there is no proof stating that spermicide condoms offer better STIs protection than regular condoms.

Spermicide products are very easy to obtain and do not require a prescription. Found in most drug stores, retail locations and online platforms like Amazon, users won’t have to search far for them. Also, they’re pretty cheap! Spermicides can be beneficially combined with other contraceptives methods to enhance pregnancy prevention.

Nonoxynol-9 is the Most Popular Active Ingredient, Controls Over 56.3% of Revenue Share but Comes with a Catch

With a 56.3% revenue share of the spermicides market, Nonoxynol-9 (N-9) has a stranglehold on its competition as the active ingredient in spermicides. It works by breaking down the little guys' membrane, making it impossible for them to fertilize an egg. But these spermicides are found to have low effectiveness rates. Studies show that with typical use, nonoxynol-9 spermicides fail 29% of the time. However, they can still be useful when used consistently and correctly. Our study shows that only 0.3% of women in the United States at risk of pregnancy rely solely on spermicides for contraception.

Nonoxynol-9 spermicides are readily available over-the-counter without the need for a prescription. They come in a variety of forms, including gels, creams, foams, films, and suppositories.

However, nonoxynol-9 can cause side effects like vaginal irritation and may contribute to an increased rate of contraceptive failure. Additionally, frequently using N-9 might not offer protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In fact, some studies suggest it could increase likelihood of contracting HIV in the spermicides markets. Over the long term N-9 might impact vaginal microbial ecosystem too — disturbing bacterial colonization and growth potentially leading to bacterial vaginosis among other things.This negative aspect of the active ingredient may likely to acts an obstacle for its further growth.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Spermicides Market, Captures Over 48.1% Market Share

Today, the Asia Pacific region is the biggest consumer of spermicides market. In fact, the region contributes almost 50% sales revenue. However, most of its money-making products are condoms and they make up over 79% of their overall sales. Nowadays, it holds the titles as the largest condom market in the world, accounting for a whopping 51.74% share in 2022. There are many factors contributing to this trend such as increased awareness about contraception methods, focus on HIV prevention among other sexually transmitted infections, rapid population growth and improved education levels. These factors will continue to be at play and are expected to drive significant growth throughout their market.

China is largely responsible for driving this growth forward as well with its increasing demand for condoms. The country's condom market is projected to grow threefold into a $5 billion-dollar industry by 2024. Awareness of health benefits associated with condom use has skyrocketed in Chinese culture despite their relaxed one-child policy- which was previously proof enough that no one actually cared about protective sex. On the other hand, Thailand plays a crucial role in maintaining those titles in the spermicides market through its exports of natural rubber and condoms. In 2022 alone, Thailand sold a total of $272.3 million worth of condoms worldwide-- holding an impressive 44% global market share! India contributes heavily to Thai product consumption and recorded sales of over 2.3 billion units last year.

Although India's overall condom usage per capita is only about 5.6%, there’s still room for major expansion within that specific sector in the future given its vast population size. In 2022, the country sold more than 2.6 billion condom units, which is not significant as compared to the sexually active population in the country.

