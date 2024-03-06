Global Aviation Crew Management System Market Size To Worth USD 6.2 Billion By 2033 |CAGR Of 6.19%

New York, United States , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aviation Crew Management System Market Size to Grow from USD 3.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.19% during the forecast period.





Due to the ongoing global increase in demand for air travel, airlines are expanding both their fleets and itineraries. Because of this, efficient crew management systems are now more important than ever to ensure regulatory compliance and maximise worker utilisation. Worldwide aviation authorities maintain strict regulations concerning crew working schedules and rest breaks. Crew management systems help airlines follow these regulations, avoid costly fines, and ensure passenger safety. By putting in place effective crew management systems, airlines may limit delays brought on by staff shortages or scheduling conflicts, maximise worker utilisation, and reduce overtime costs. Because of their flexibility, scalability, and cost, cloud-based staff management solutions are growing in popularity.

Aviation Crew Management System Market Value Chain Analysis

The necessary crew management software is developed and provided by software companies. They invest in R&D to create innovative technology, user interfaces, and algorithms that are customised to meet the unique needs of airlines. Software providers also provide implementation, modification, training, and support services to their clients. When integrating crew management systems with other operational systems, such as payroll, flight planning, rostering, and human resources, airlines might gain from the help of integration service providers. They let airlines boost automation and operational efficiency by enabling seamless data transfer and system interoperability. physical providers supply the physical infrastructure required to host and run crew management software systems.

Global Aviation Crew Management System Market Size By Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Planning, Training, Tracking, and Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by Solution

The services segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Airlines often require assistance in implementing crew management technology when integrating them into their existing infrastructure. Service providers provide implementation services, which include data migration, configuration, and customisation according to the specific needs of the airline, to make the transition to the new system simple. Integration services are also necessary for connecting crew management systems to other operational systems including flight planning, rostering, payroll, and human resources in order to enable seamless data interchange and interoperability. Data analytics services are becoming more important in the aviation crew management system market because they enable airlines to leverage data-driven insights to optimise crew scheduling, performance, and resource allocation.

Insights by Application

The tracking segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Crew management systems allow airlines to track in real time the whereabouts and status of their crew members, flights, and assignments. Real-time monitoring helps limit disruptions to aircraft operations and guarantees efficient crew deployment by enabling airlines to respond promptly to schedule changes, flight delays, and operational disruptions. Crew management systems ensure that safety standards and regulations are followed by keeping an eye on the flight and duty schedules of crew members. By monitoring flight and duty durations, controlling rest periods, and preventing schedule breaches, airlines can enhance safety and regulatory compliance while keeping an eye on crew fatigue. By utilising the insights, trends, and performance reports that crew management systems provide from the analysis of monitoring data, airlines may make informed decisions and enhance crew management practices.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aviation Crew Management System Market from 2023 to 2033. The centre of aviation technology innovation is located in North America, where a wide range of software providers are developing complex crew management systems that are tailored to the particular needs of local carriers. These solutions use cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to optimise personnel scheduling, boost operational effectiveness, and facilitate better decision-making. Numerous fleets serving a wide range of domestic and international routes are operated by North American airlines. For managing complex personnel schedules, increasing crew utilisation, and ensuring seamless operations across regulatory countries and time zones, crew management solutions are crucial.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Due to the growing number of airlines and routes in the region, there is a growing need for crew management systems in order to maximise worker utilisation, maintain regulatory compliance, and increase operational efficiency. There are several fleets operated by airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, covering a wide range of domestic, international, and regional routes. Handling complex staff schedules, increasing worker utilisation across time zones and legal jurisdictions, and ensuring seamless operations in a competitive and dynamic marketplace all depend on personnel management systems. Asia-Pacific contains a number of developing aviation economies with significant growth potential for the aviation crew management system market, including those in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Key Players in the Global Aviation Crew Management System Market Size include SABRE GLBL INC., Lufthansa Systems, BlueOne Software., IBS Software., Hexaware Technologies Limited., FUJITSU, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, Contrast Security., Avigilon Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and other key companies.

Recent Market Developments

In December 2022, Uganda Airlines chose Laminar Aviation Infotech's mobile applications and ARMS crew management technology package to enhance their training, scheduling, and decision-making procedures.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aviation Crew Management System Market, Solution Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Aviation Crew Management System Market, Application Analysis

Planning

Training

Tracking

Others

Aviation Crew Management System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



