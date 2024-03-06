Street Sweeper Market to exceed $3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The street sweeper market is projected to reach USD 3 Billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.



Increasing rate of urbanization and population densities leading to higher volumes of litter, debris, and pollutants on streets will drive the industry growth. To combat these issues, municipalities and cleaning contractors are largely investing in street sweepers for efficient and thorough cleaning. Street sweepers are mainly machines that are essential for removing trash, leaves, and other debris for improving sanitation, and preventing environmental pollution. Additionally, the need for regular street cleaning is becoming essential for managing stormwater runoff and preventing debris from entering waterways. The rising waste generation worldwide will also boost the demand for street sweepers to maintain clean and healthy urban environments.

Vacuum street sweeper market accounted for a substantial revenue share in 2023 and is estimated to gain significant traction through 2032. Vacuum sweepers offer efficient cleaning of various debris types, from litter to leaves, emerging versatile for urban environments. They boast of the ability to remove fine particles and dust for improving air quality, further appealing to regions with pollution concerns. The increasing preference for vacuum sweepers by municipalities and contractors due to their effectiveness in cleaning narrow streets, sidewalks, and crowded areas will also boost the segment growth.

In terms of end-use, the street sweeper market from the airport segment is anticipated to witness high demand from 2024 to 2032. Airports require precise and efficient cleaning solutions to maintain safety and cleanliness on tarmacs, runways, and taxiways. To that end, street sweepers are gaining preference as they are equipped with specialized features, such as runway rubber removal systems and debris vacuuming capabilities. They also ensure the removal of foreign object debris (FOD) for improving aircraft safety and operational efficiency. With the ongoing expansion and modernization of airports and their facilities worldwide, the demand for advanced street sweepers is likely to surge.

Asia Pacific street sweeper market is predicted to exhibit robust growth from 2024-2032 owing to the rising demand for efficient street cleaning solutions in China and India due to the rapid rate of urbanization. The ongoing government initiatives to combat pollution and improve cleanliness along with stringent environmental regulations will also propel the adoption of street sweepers.

Leading manufacturers operating in the street sweeper market are Bucher Municipal, Alamo Group Inc., FAUN Group, Tennant Company, Aebi Schmidt Holding AG, Global Environmental Products, Inc., Elgin Sweeper Company, Hako Group, Madvac, Johnston Sweepers Limited, Scarab Sweepers Ltd., TYMCO Inc., Schwarze Industries, Dulevo S.p.A., and Ravo. These firms are focusing on innovations like electric and autonomous sweepers as well as strategic partnerships for market expansion for enhancing efficiency and sustainability in street cleaning solutions.

