Power of Amwell Hybrid Care Solutions to be Highlighted at HIMSS 2024

Boston, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, is attending HIMSS 2024, March 11-15, in Orlando, Fla. Company leaders will be in booth #1441 to discuss Amwell’s hybrid care enablement platform, Virtual Nursing solution, automated care and behavioral health programs and how this technology can address workforce shortages, access to care, the mental health crisis and other industry challenges.

In addition, three Amwell clients will present during two sessions at HIMSS:

Tuesday, March 12

10:30 a.m. EST, Room W204A: Tightly Integrating Telehealth for Better Access – Michael Ross, M.D., FAAP, FACMI, vice president and chief medical information officer of Optum Insight, supporting Northern Light Health, will discuss the benefits of a tightly integrated approach to virtual care for large health systems. Northern Light Health uses the Amwell ConvergeTM platform, integrated with its electronic health record, as well as Amwell hardware devices, to support a variety of programs designed to improve patient and provider experiences.

Wednesday, March 13

8:30 a.m. EST, Room W207C: Taking a Next-Level Approach to Automated Care: Lessons From Leaders – El Camino Health Chief Information Officer Deb Muro, BSN, MBA, CHCIO, will join Northwell Health’s Clinical Informatics Consultant Kathleen Mazza, Ph.D., RN, MBA, and Associate Chief Medical Officer Zenobia Brown, MD, MPH, in discussing how each health system uses automated care approaches to improve patient outcomes. El Camino Health and Northwell Health use Amwell Automated Care Programs to provide chat-based virtual companions for post-discharge, pre- and post-surgery, chronic conditions, obstetrics and more.

