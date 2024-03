Smart Share Global Limited Launches New Power Bank Sustainability Campaign

SHANGHAI, China, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced the launch of its new power bank sustainability campaign.



Energy Monster’s power bank sustainability campaign is designed to enhance the utilization of power banks by incentivizing users to recycle back previously purchased power banks. While the Company’s mobile device charging service has already demonstrated a net positive environmental impact by facilitating power bank sharing and reducing individual ownership, power banks purchased by users are sometimes underutilized.

The power bank sustainability campaign serves as an avenue to redeploy power banks from users back to Energy Monster's mobile device charging service network. To participate, eligible users can easily return their previously purchased power banks to any of Energy Monster's cabinets located across China. The cabinets are equipped to conduct a thorough checkup to assess the eligibility of the returned power banks. Energy Monster will then provide users returning power banks meeting the reuse and safety standards with mobile device charging service vouchers.

“Energy Monster was founded based on the principles of shared economy and visions of a greener and more sustainable future,” said Mars Guangyuan Cai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to driving environmental sustainability and fostering a community that actively participates in the responsible use of electronic devices. As the industry leader in China’s mobile device charging service market, we manage a massive distributed network of energy storage system consisting of more than 8 million power banks across China. We have, in earlier versions of this campaign, collected more than 50 thousand power banks back into our ecosystem. Going forward, we aspire for our new campaign to propel our industry and the world towards a more sustainable future.”

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 8.7 million power banks in 1,189,000 POIs across more than 2,000 counties and county-level districts in China.

