To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 6 March 2024

Corporate Announcement No. 22/2024

This is to give notice of the annual general meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S on Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 8.00 a.m. at the company’s address Klampenborgvej 205 in Kgs. Lyngby.

Agenda:

1. Approval of Remuneration Policy (Salary Policy) for Jyske Realkredit A/S.

2. Report on the company’s activities in 2023.

3. Approval of the Supervisory Board's remuneration for the current financial year.

3.1. Remuneration for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board.

4. Submission for approval of the Annual Report for 2023 and announcement of discharge for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board from their obligations.

5. Submission for the application of profits or cover of loss according to the adopted Annual Report.

6. Election of members of the Supervisory Board.

7. Appointment of auditors.

8. Any other business.





Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO