Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Analysis 2024-2033 by Product, Material, Technology, Vehicle and Region - A $16.26 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2028

The "Automotive Headliner (OE) Global Market Report 2024"



The automotive headliner (OE) market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $12.34 billion in 2023 to $13.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. During the historical period, growth in the automotive headliner (OE) sector can be attributed to several factors, including adherence to regulatory standards, shifts in consumer preferences, cost pressures influencing manufacturing choices, global trends in automotive production, and the dynamics within supply chains affecting the availability and production of headliner materials.



The automotive headliner (OE) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is expected to be fueled by various factors, including increased demand for lightweight materials, ongoing trends in vehicle electrification, the integration of smart features within automotive systems, a growing focus on sustainability, adaptation to advancements in autonomous driving technology, and the influence of the global economic landscape. Major trends projected in this period encompass the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies to streamline production, a heightened emphasis on customization and personalization in automotive components, integration of smart technologies into vehicle systems, adherence to regulatory compliance and safety standards, as well as continuous innovation in materials to enhance performance and efficiency in automotive headliner products.



The anticipated surge in luxury car sales is expected to drive the growth of the automotive headliner (OE) market in the future. For example, in 2021, BMW Group, a German luxury vehicle manufacturer, reported an 8.4% increase in global sales to 2,521,525 vehicles across BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The BMW brand alone achieved a record global sales high of 2,213,795 units in 2021, underscoring the impact of rising luxury car sales on the automotive headliner (OE) market.



The upward trend in vehicle production is poised to propel the growth of the automotive headliner (OE) market. In May 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported a global motor vehicle production of 85.4 million units in 2022, marking a 5.7% increase from the previous year. Notably, China led in vehicle production, contributing 27,222 units in 2022. This rise in vehicle production is a key driver for the growth of the automotive headliner (OE) market.



Product innovation emerges as a notable trend in the automotive headliner (OE) market, with major companies focusing on technological advancements to bolster their market position. Grupo Antolin, a Spain-based manufacturer of interior car components, exemplifies this trend by introducing the industry's first 'Polyurethane (PU) Headliner Substrate' in November 2021. This innovative substrate, produced through thermoforming PU foam, incorporates materials derived from urban and post-consumer plastic waste as well as end-of-life tires. The PU headliner substrate reduces weight by approximately 50%, contributing to eco-friendly interiors. This emphasis on product innovation showcases the commitment of major players to advancing technological solutions in the automotive headliner (OE) market.



Prominent companies in the automotive headliner (OE) market are strategically focusing on the development of innovative and sustainable products to gain a competitive edge. One such notable initiative involves the creation of an eco-friendly car headliner substrate produced from organic waste, utilizing polyurethane derived from recycled PET bottles and other organic sources. This environmentally conscious approach aims to contribute to the conservation of natural resources and reduce dependence on fossil-based raw materials. Grupo Antolin, a Spain-based manufacturer of interior car components, exemplifies this commitment by launching an eco-friendly car headliner in January 2023. The headliner, already in serial production for a new car model, retains the appearance and properties of a standard headliner while achieving sustainability enhancements. The success of this initiative is attributed to a collaborative manufacturing process developed with key suppliers, emphasizing the crucial role of cooperation in advancing sustainable mobility.



In April 2023, Lear Corporation, a US-based automotive technology company, made a strategic move by acquiring I.G. Bauerhin (IGB) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition positions IGB's products to strengthen Lear's Thermal Comfort Systems portfolio, integrating effective heating, ventilation, and active cooling alongside lumbar support and massage features, complemented by exceptional seating craftsmanship. I.G. Bauerhin (IGB), headquartered in Germany, specializes in producing automotive seat heating, ventilation, active cooling, steering wheel heating, seat sensors, and electronic control modules. This acquisition reflects Lear Corporation's commitment to expanding its technological capabilities in providing comprehensive and innovative solutions within the automotive industry.



North America was the largest region in the automotive headliner (OE) market in 2023. The regions covered in the automotive headliner (OE) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the automotive headliner (OE) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Thermoplastic; Thermoset

2) By Material Type: Fabric; Foam Based; Suede Foam Based; Perforated Vinyl; Synthetic Backed Cloth; Composite

3) By Technology: Lighted; Conventional

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles; Light Commercial Vehicles; Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Key Companies Mentioned: Adient plc; Atlas Roofing Corporation; Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE & Co. KG; Grupo Antolin SA; Harodite Industries Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

