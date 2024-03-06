Cingulate to Attend DCAT Week 2024 in New York City

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, announced today that it will be attending DCAT Week (Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association) March 18-21, 2024, in Midtown Manhattan.



Cingulate Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, and Cingulate COO Laurie A. Myers, will be joined at the DCAT by Global PharmaPartners, INC. (also known worldwide as “GPP”) to host meetings regarding Cingulate’s pipeline and product portfolio, including its lead Phase 3 candidate CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and CTx-2103 (buspirone) for the treatment of anxiety.

“Cingulate is excited to be attending DCAT this year with Global PharmaPartners, Inc. to seek out business partnerships with excellent co-development/commercial parties, and we believe it’s an excellent venue to discuss our leading assets, pipeline, and disruptive drug delivery platform technology,” Schaffer said.

What: DCAT Week 2024

Where: Omni Berkshire Place Hotel: 21 E 52nd St Madison Ave, New York City, NY 10022-5389

When: March 18-21, 2024

Contact: To arrange meetings with Cingulate leadership please contact Jonathan Camerer with Global PharmaPartners (GPP):

417-576-5082

jonathancamerer@globalpharmapartners.com

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. In the U.S., approximately 6.4 million children and adolescents (11 percent) aged under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, approximately 80 percent receive treatment, with 65-90 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Adult ADHD prevalence is estimated at approximately 11 million patients (4.4 percent), almost double the size of the child and adolescent segment combined. However, only an estimated 20 percent receive treatment.

About CTx-1301

Cingulate’s lead candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes Cingulate’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD. Dexmethylphenidate is part of the stimulant class of medicines and increases norepinephrine and dopamine activity in the brain to affect attention and behavior. While stimulants are the gold standard of ADHD treatment due to their efficacy and safety, the long-standing challenge continues to be providing patients with an entire active-day duration of action. CTx-1301 is designed to precisely deliver three releases of medication at the predefined time, ratio, and style of release to optimize patient care in one tablet. The result is a rapid onset and entire active-day efficacy, with the third dose being released around the time when other extended-release stimulant products begin to wear off.

About Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the U.S.1 Anxiety is the feeling of fear that occurs when faced with threatening or stressful situations or can be endogenous and not have an identified stressor. It can be a normal response when confronted with danger, but, if severe and chronic and affects functioning, it could be regarded as an anxiety disorder. An estimated 31 percent of U.S. adults experience an anxiety disorder at some time in their lives.2 People may live with anxiety for years before they are diagnosed or treated. The global COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated the diagnosis and treatment of anxiety and anxiety related disorders and as a result is a priority within the class of unmet medical needs in mental health.

About CTx-2103

CTx-2103 is a novel, trimodal, extended-release tablet of buspirone that incorporates Cingulate’s proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform. CTx-2103 is being studied for the treatment of anxiety and/or anxiety-related disorders. Buspirone, an azapirone derivative and a 5-HT1A partial agonist, was the first non-benzodiazepine anxiolytic introduced for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Buspirone may exhibit a decreased side-effect profile compared to other anxiolytic treatments. Unlike benzodiazepines and barbiturates, there is no associated risk of physical dependence or withdrawal with buspirone use due to the lack of effects on gamma-aminobutyric acid receptors.

About Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) Platform Technology

Cingulate is developing ADHD and anxiety disorder product candidates capable of achieving true once-daily dosing using Cingulate’s innovative PTR drug delivery platform technology. It incorporates a proprietary Erosion Barrier Layer (EBL) providing control of drug release at precise, pre-defined times with no release of drug prior to the intended release. The EBL technology is enrobed around a drug-containing core to give a tablet-in-tablet dose form. It is designed to erode at a controlled rate until eventually the drug is released from the core tablet. The EBL formulation, Oralogik™, is licensed from BDD Pharma. Cingulate intends to utilize its PTR technology to expand and augment its clinical-stage pipeline by identifying and developing additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas in addition to Anxiety and ADHD where one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients need to be delivered several times a day at specific, predefined time intervals and released in a manner that would offer significant improvement over existing therapies. To see Cingulate’s PTR Platform, click here.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information, visit Cingulate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Investor & Public Relations:

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate

tdalton@cingulate.com

(913) 942-2301



Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200