Pharvaris to Present Deucrictibant Clinical Data at Upcoming Congresses

ZUG, Switzerland, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at two upcoming congresses: the 3rd National Congress of the Italian Network for Hereditary and Acquired Angioedema (ITACA), to be held from March 14-16, 2024, in Milan, Italy, and the 2024 HAE International (HAEi) Regional Conference Americas, to be held from March 15-17, 2024, in Panama City, Panama. Details of the presentations are as follows:

3rd ITACA National Congress, Milan, Italy, March 14-16, 2024.

Title: Design of RAPIDe-3 Phase 3 Trial: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule in Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Presenter: Mauro Cancian, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, March 15, 4:30 p.m. CET (11:30 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Giuseppe Spadaro, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, March 15, 4:30 p.m. CET (11:30 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, March 15, 4:30 p.m. CET (11:30 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, March 15, 4:30 p.m. CET (11:30 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Mauro Cancian, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Selected Oral and Poster Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, March 16, 10:00 a.m. CET (5:00 a.m. EDT)



2024 HAEi Regional Conference Americas, Panama City, Panama, March 15-17, 2024.

Title: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule in Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: RAPIDe-3 Phase 3 Trial Design

Presenter: Anete Grumach, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, March 15, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, March 15, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Marcus Maurer, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, March 15, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, March 16, 9:30 a.m. EDT

Presenter: William Lumry, M.D.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, March 16, 11:15 a.m. EDT



The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Contact

Maggie Beller

Executive Director, Head of External and Internal Communications

maggie.beller@pharvaris.com