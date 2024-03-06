Pluri Inc. Announces Appointment of Jim Roosevelt, Jr. to its Advisory Board

HAIFA, Israel, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company”), a leading biotech company that transforms cells into solutions that promote global wellbeing and sustainability, today announced the appointment of attorney James Roosevelt, Jr. to the Company’s Advisory Board.



Having served in public-service positions in Washington, D.C., followed by a successful decade in the private sector as CEO of Tufts Health Plan, Mr. Roosevelt is a trusted and sought-after advisor on business matters, legislative and regulatory issues, governance, and personnel matters. The intersection of public policy and health is a passion for him. As CEO of Tufts Health Plan, his leadership achieved consistent profitability while attaining the #1 ranking from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

“My career advocating for equitable access to quality healthcare is informed by my belief that we can never stop innovating as we search for new approaches and therapeutics for patients. I am excited to join Pluri’s Advisory Board to provide advice and inspiration that will advance their mission of developing new cell-based, sustainable treatments targeting populations with unmet medical needs, using their remarkable 3D cell expansion platform,” said Mr. Roosevelt.

Bringing his expertise to Pluri's Advisory Board, Mr. Roosevelt will contribute to the Company's strategic growth plans, particularly in the area of regenerative medicine, by advising on longevity opportunities, best practices for securing and maintaining ongoing grants and contracts with U.S. government agencies, and facilitating relationships with investors and partners.

“An inspiring leader, Jim has devoted his career to protecting peoples’ health in both the public and private sector, always advocating for improved access to health care,” said Pluri CEO and President Yaky Yanay. “Given his knowledge and excitement about the potential of regenerative medicine and our proprietary technology, he will surely contribute to our future growth.”

“We welcome Jim to our Advisory Board and look forward to incorporating his insights and strategies. Together, we will advance our understanding of how our groundbreaking cell therapies targeting a variety of medical indications will lead to more personalized and well-tolerated treatments,” added Zami Aberman, chairman of the board at Pluri.

Before joining Tufts Health Plan, Mr. Roosevelt served as associate commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration and is a national speaker and published author writing about the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid policy, and Social Security. He has also been a visiting fellow at the Institute of Politics of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and continues as a clinical instructor in the Public Health and Community Medicine Department of Tufts University School of Medicine.

In the tradition of his grandfather and other members of the Roosevelt family, Mr. Roosevelt co-chairs the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee and serves as volunteer legal counsel for the Massachusetts Democratic Party. Mr. Roosevelt is also a trustee of the Cambridge Public Library, the Cambridge Community Foundation, and the Atrius Health Equity Foundation. In the past, he has co-chaired Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo's Health-Care Leaders Task Force on Health-Care Cost Growth and the Massachusetts Hospital Association's work group on access to behavioral health care.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global wellbeing and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of initiatives — from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective, and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech and agtech and aims to establish partnerships that leverage the Company’s 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require effective, mass cell production. Pluri also offers CDMO services. To learn more, visit us at www.pluri-biotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its mission of developing new cell-based, sustainable treatments targeting populations with unmet medical needs, using its 3D cell expansion platform; its growth plans and Mr. Roosevelt’s contribution to its future growth; the advancement of its understanding of how cell therapies targeting a variety of medical indications will lead to more personalized and well-tolerated treatments. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluri only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements about Pluri: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluri may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials, if necessary; its products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; it may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with its processes; its products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; its patents may not be sufficient; its products may harm recipients or consumers; changes in legislation with an adverse impact; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluri to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

Investors: investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com / Jennifer Zimmons at Jen@quantum-corp.com

Israel Media: Shachar Yental at Shacharye@gitam.co.il

U.S. Media: Madeline Weirman at Maddie@quantum-corp.com / Jessica Daitch at Jessica@quantum-corp.com