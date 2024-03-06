Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in March:



A presentation at the 2024 Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference at 8:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Miami, FL

A fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 26, 2024

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional Phase 2 studies are planned in systemic lupus erythematosus under an allowed IND, as well as basket trials in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. Cartesian operates a wholly owned, state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg, MD. Learn more at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter.

