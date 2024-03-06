Crosschq Ranks No. 7 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies  

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Crosschq is No.7 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals’ Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this highly competitive regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.



“Winning a spot in Inc. Magazine’s top ten fastest-growing private companies in the most competitive U.S. region is further validation of how well Crosschq is serving its customers and overall market requirements,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “We’re grateful to have earned this honor.”

Founded in 2018, Crosschq has developed the world's first Quality of Hire platform purpose-built to save talent acquisition teams time and money while helping them make better hires. Lauded by industry analysts as a frontrunner in the crowded HR technology category, Crosschq has been consistently recognized for its ability to deliver unprecedented value to enterprises by putting precision and predictability into the previously ambiguous talent acquisition function.

Fitzsimmons continued, “Prior to Crosschq, establishing quality of hire as a corporate KPI was an insurmountable yet highly sought-after objective. With Crosschq, quality of hire has been turned into a reliable, operational metric –encompassing a variety of existing and additional datasets – that helps predict job candidate fit. As a result, we’re able to optimize recruiter productivity, help organizations save money, and increase the likelihood of hiring high-impact employees.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

More about Crosschq

Crosschq is the world's first operating system purpose-built for Hiring Intelligence. The company provides talent-driven organizations with an integrated data and listening platform to optimize all aspects of hiring and continuously improve Quality of Hire. Powered by the Crosschq Intelligence Cloud™, which uses AI and machine learning to rapidly process millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points, Crosschq gives enterprises a reliable, on-demand solution for collaborating and taking action on hiring insights. Crosschq's customers include Allegis, Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest and WPP, among others. Crosschq is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Okta, Rocketship VC, Salesforce, SAP and Tiger Global. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.