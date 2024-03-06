Nominations Announced for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the nominees for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards in 156 television, film, and digital media categories. The annual awards celebrating excellence on-screen will be presented over four days during Canadian Screen Week 2024, including The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards broadcast show, hosted by Mae Martin, airing on Friday, May 31 at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.



Crave Original limited series Little Bird leads both television and overall 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominations with 19, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series, presented by the Canada Media Fund, nominations for Darla Contois and Ellyn Jade. The final seasons of CBC comedies Sort Of and Workin’ Moms follow with 18 and 12 nominations, respectively.

In film, Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry tops nominations with 17, making it the most nominated film in the history of the Canadian Screen Awards. Honours include Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction, and Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy for Jay Baruchel. Ariane Louis-Seize’s Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person | Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant follows with 12, while Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool secures 11.

The Drop and How to Fail as a Popstar lead digital media nominations with five, including Best Web Program or Series, Fiction; followed by I Hate People, People Hate Me and Streams Flow From A River with four.

“In a landscape as diverse and dynamic as ours, the 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominees highlight the breadth of talent our nation proudly nurtures,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “My sincere congratulations to all the nominees, and I eagerly await gathering together to celebrate their achievements in May.”

“My heartfelt congratulations to all of the 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominees,” said Thomas Santram, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “As we continue to champion and uplift these storytellers, we’re honoured to recognize the vital role they play in shaping our cultural identity through these nominations.”

The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards will be handed out in a series of award shows at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto all culminating with The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards broadcast show, hosted by Mae Martin, where viewers at home can tune in to be a part of all the excitement. The full schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

7:00 PM ET: The News, Entertainment, and Sports Awards, presented by CTV

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

12:30 PM ET: The Television Craft Awards

7:00 PM ET: The Television Program and Performance Awards

Thursday, May 30, 2024

12:30 PM ET: The Documentary, Factual, Lifestyle, and Reality Awards, presented by CTV

7:00 PM ET: The Cinematic Arts Awards, presented by Telefilm Canada, supported by Cineplex

Friday, May 31, 2024

4:00 PM ET: The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards Gala

8:00 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT): The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards (broadcast show on CBC and CBC Gem)

The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards Box Office opens today, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Each of the award presentations from May 28 to May 31 will include cocktail receptions for attendees, taking place before and after the shows. Canadian Screen Award nominees and guests can book their tickets online at academy.ca/boxoffice.

The nominees for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards were chosen by voting members of the Canadian Academy and by nominating juries, conducted virtually with representatives from the film, television, and digital media industries. The membership will now cast their votes between Thursday, March 7 and Monday, March 25 to determine the winners.

For the full list of 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominees, please visit academy.ca/nominees; view the full schedule for Canadian Screen Week 2024 at CanadianScreenWeek.ca.

Media accreditation for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards will open in April. To receive updates and details for accreditation, as well as red carpet and press room opportunities, pre-register here.

For promotional assets, including a fact sheet about the nominees and images, reference our digital toolkit.

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada with a membership of more than 4,000 emerging and established industry professionals. Founded in 1979, the Canadian Academy is dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and advocating for Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors while remaining committed to nurturing all levels of talent through professional training, networking opportunities, and guidance. The Canadian Academy produces the Canadian Screen Awards, bringing together the screen-based industries annually to honour and celebrate the country’s top talent during Canadian Screen Week.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, Bell Media; and its Lead Partners, Netflix, the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Media Producers Association, Cineplex, the Cogeco Fund, and WBD Access Canada.

For information on membership and programming visit academy.ca .

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television:

Website: academy.ca

X: @TheCdnAcademy

Instagram: @thecdnacademy

TikTok: @thecdnacademy

Facebook: @TheCdnAcademy

YouTube: @thecdnacademy

Hashtag: #CdnScreenAwards

Media Contacts:

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television:

Natalie Grossi | ngrossi@academy.ca

Heather Barker | hbarker@academy.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41a50348-e128-4a39-8d70-362383f870f2