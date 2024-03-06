Green Energy Mobility Market Size – Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global green energy mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global green energy mobility market is driven by rising environmental awareness, stringent emission regulations, advancements in electric vehicle technology, expanding infrastructure for charging stations, and supportive government policies.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the gas mobility segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green energy mobility market from 2024 to 2029

As per the vehicle type outlook, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green energy mobility market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

BMW, BYD, Tesla, Daimler AG, Nissan, Engie, Ford Motors Company, Kia Motors Corp., General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Company, Maruti, TATA Motors Limited, Toyota, Volvo Car Corp., Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (‘GEMPL’), Ather Energy Private Limited, ATUL Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited, and Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., among others, are some of the key players operating in the global green energy mobility market





By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Electric Mobility

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gas Mobility

Others





By Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passengers Vehicles

Two & Three Wheelers

E-Scooters

E-Bikes

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Urban Logistics

Mass Transit Infrastructure

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





