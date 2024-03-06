Green Energy Mobility Market Size – Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global green energy mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2029.
The growth of the global green energy mobility market is driven by rising environmental awareness, stringent emission regulations, advancements in electric vehicle technology, expanding infrastructure for charging stations, and supportive government policies.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the gas mobility segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green energy mobility market from 2024 to 2029
- As per the vehicle type outlook, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green energy mobility market from 2024 to 2029
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
- BMW, BYD, Tesla, Daimler AG, Nissan, Engie, Ford Motors Company, Kia Motors Corp., General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Company, Maruti, TATA Motors Limited, Toyota, Volvo Car Corp., Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (‘GEMPL’), Ather Energy Private Limited, ATUL Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited, and Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., among others, are some of the key players operating in the global green energy mobility market
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Green Energy Mobility Market - Forecast to 2029’’ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/green-energy-mobility-market-4425
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Electric Mobility
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Gas Mobility
- Others
By Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Commercial Vehicles
- Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Passengers Vehicles
- Two & Three Wheelers
- E-Scooters
- E-Bikes
- Others
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Urban Logistics
- Mass Transit Infrastructure
- Others
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/green-energy-mobility-market-4425
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Attachment