Powered Smart Card Market to Attain US$ 24.2 Billion at 5.2% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that, the global powered smart card market , estimated at US$ 14.5 billion for 2024, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Powered smart cards provide more sophisticated functions and security measures than conventional magnetic stripe cards. They can handle and retain data, which gives them the capacity to carry out safe transactions, verify user identities, keep private information, and manage access to a range of applications.

Powered smart cards, sometimes referred to as integrated circuit cards (ICs) or chip cards, are made with safe data processing and storing in mind. These cards find applications in several industries, including retail, transportation, healthcare, government, and finance.

Key Segments of Powered Smart Card Market Research Report

By Type By Application By Region Contactless Cards

Hybrid Cards

Dual-interface Cards Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunications

Financial Services, Retail, & Loyalty

Pay TV

Energy & Utility North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global powered smart card market is calculated at US$ 14.5 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Demand for powered smart cards is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market is projected to reach US$ 24.25 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. Through 2034, the East Asian market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

through 2034. Sales of dual-interface cards are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

through 2034. North America is estimated to account for 28.6% share of the global market in 2024.

“Main drivers supporting the growth of the powered smart card market are the growing demand for smart healthcare, efficient access control applications, rising digitalization across sectors, and increased demand for secure transactions in the e-commerce space,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Focus on Uplifting Security Standards Driving Powered Smart Card Demand in Banking and Finance Sector

Emergence of new security and privacy concerns for sophisticated smart card security applications has led to an increase in the annual demand for smart cards across a range of end-use sectors. The banking and finance sector is projected to hold a sizable portion of the global powered smart card market by 2034. Security continues to be the top priority in this field because important financial processes form its foundation. This encourages the industry to accept smart cards and supports the use of sophisticated authentication methods.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 24.2 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Top Key players are: Watchdata Technologies Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd., CPI Card Group, Datang Telecom Technology Co., Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

In order to expand their global customer base, companies are employing various growth strategies, including collaboration, launching new products, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, forming partnerships, and expanding production capabilities.

Moreover, businesses are diversifying beyond traditional smart card solutions by offering alternatives such as mobile payment applications, which have the potential to complement or substitute physical cards entirely. Additionally, to further enrich the customer experience, companies are introducing supplementary services such as customizable cards, advanced card management systems, and data analytics tools.

Market Developments

The industry is very competitive due to the existence of several competitors, such as well-known brands, start-ups, and specialized manufacturers. Leading businesses are currently spending on R&D to provide better and more secure smart card solutions to improve card security. This includes implementing cutting-edge encryption and biometric technologies.

Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-largest bank, and IDEMIA, a provider of biometric identification services, signed a four-year agreement in January 2021 to introduce Denmark's first recycled plastic payment card.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the powered smart card market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (contactless cards, hybrid cards, dual-interface cards) and application (government, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, financial services, retail, & loyalty, pay TV, energy & utility), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

