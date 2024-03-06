Cognition Therapeutics Presents Analyses at AD/PD™ 2024 Correlating Proteomic Findings with Treatment Effect of CT1812 in Alzheimer’s Disease Studies

PITTSBURGH, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing product candidates that treat neurodegenerative disorders, (the “Company” or “Cognition”), is presenting results of proteomic and correlation analyses of two completed clinical studies at the AD/PD™ 2024 Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference (March 5-9, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal). The three posters, which are listed below, summarize proteomic analyses from the completed SEQUEL and SPARC studies, which were conducted in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.



VIRTUAL Identification of New Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of CT1812 that Correlate with Favorable Functional Connectivity of the Brain

Di Caro V, Pandey K, Cho E, Duong D, de Haan W, Grundman M, Seyfried N, Caggiano AO, Vijverberg EG, Hamby ME. (e-Poster) MARCH 6-7 Analysis of CSF Samples from a Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Patients Show that CT1812 can Modulate α-synuclein

Di Caro V, Pandey K, Duong D, Seyfried N, Grundman M, Vijverberg EG, Caggiano AO, Teunissen C, Hamby ME. (Poster shift 1 – 0164)

MARCH 8-9 Plasma Proteomic Analysis from Alzheimer's Patients in SPARC Clinical Trial to Identify Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of the S2R Modulator CT1812

Lizama B, Duong D, Pandey K, Di Caro V, Mecca A, O’Dell R, van Dyck C, Grundman M, Caggiano AO, Seyfried N, Hamby ME. (Poster shift 2 – 0140)



Two posters summarize proteomic analyses from the Phase 2 SEQUEL study which measured the impact of CT1812 on synapse function as determined by changes in brain wave patterns recorded by quantitative electroencephalogram (EEG). These posters identify candidate protein biomarkers that correlate with improvements observed in SEQUEL participants treated with CT1812, Cognition’s lead candidate. Among the proteins identified, those that were strongly correlated with CT1812 treatment effects were associated with protein trafficking, autophagy, neuroinflammation and microglial response.

The third poster summarizes proteomic analyses from the Phase 1 SPARC study, which was designed to measure the impact of CT1812 on synaptic density. Pathways identified in these proteomic analyses support a role for CT1812 in modulating Aβ biology and neuroinflammation, among other disease-relevant processes.

“Analyses of CSF samples from these studies build on our efforts to identify candidate biomarkers of CT1812 treatment effect,” explained Mary Hamby, Ph.D., VP of research at Cognition Therapeutics. “These results are consistent with published evidence that the normalization of aberrant pathways can protect neurons from toxic disease drivers. Further, we believe they support our understanding of CT1812’s mechanism of action. We look forward to analyzing samples from our SHINE study in 153 people with Alzheimer's disease so that we can build a more robust set of biomarkers of CT1812 treatment.”

The posters will be available on the AD/PD™ 2024 virtual conference platform for up to 6 months for registered delegates. Following the conclusion of the conference, the posters will be made available on our website on the Publications webpage.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and binds selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. Preclinical and clinical data demonstrate that this binding results in the displacement of toxic Aβ oligomers. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with Aβ oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which manifests as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease progression.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including CT1812, and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to CT1812 will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our Phase 2 SEQUEL and Phase 1b SPARC studies of CT1812 and any analysis of the results therefrom, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. These risks are not exhaustive, and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

info@cogrx.com Casey McDonald (media)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

cmcdonald@tiberend.com Mike Moyer (investors)

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com





