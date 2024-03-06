Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, before the market opens. Following the release, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss its results.



To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

About Ollie’s

We are America’s largest retailer of Closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 512 stores in 30 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us

Investor Contact:

John Rouleau

ICR

John.Rouleau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising

717-657-2300

tkuypers@ollies.us



