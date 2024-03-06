Delivery Drivers to Benefit from In-Vehicle Cooling Systems from Utilimaster®

NOVI, Mich., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilimaster , a Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) brand and leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, announces the deployment of its Rapid Driver Cooling System™ in 5,860 walk-in vans. This order, placed by a leading international e-commerce and parcel delivery company, underscores a shared commitment to enhancing driver comfort and safety throughout the United States.







Designed for versatility, the Rapid Driver Cooling System can be integrated into both new and existing vehicles, ranging from walk-in vans to vocational delivery trucks. The system efficiently lowers ambient cabin temperatures from 105 degrees to 85 degrees Fahrenheit within two minutes. It can serve as a supplementary solution or a complete replacement for traditional in-dash air conditioning, focusing on cooling the driver’s area and the cabin space effectively.

Following a successful pilot in 2023 that included more than 50 vehicles in states such as Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Southern California, and positive feedback at the Contractor Expo, the e-commerce and parcel delivery company plans to extend this cooling system across its fleet, targeting between 7,500 and 8,000 delivery vehicles. Utilimaster has begun conducting installations, strategically scheduling after-hours work to ensure minimal operational disruption.

“At Utilimaster, we are deeply committed to enhancing driver comfort and safety. Our Work-Driven Design® process is central to this commitment, incorporating direct customer feedback to bolster safety, efficiency, and productivity,” said Jacob Farmer, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services. “We’re proud to now strengthen and continue our commitment as we begin customer deliveries of the Rapid Driver Cooling System.”

Attendees at the NTEA Work Truck Week exhibit will have the opportunity to directly experience the Rapid Driver Cooling System through a standalone demo unit and view its installation in an Aeromaster walk-in van. This hands-on demonstration highlights the system’s effectiveness and the immediate benefits it brings to drivers.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/704d2fbf-1c63-4eab-a46d-456fef552ec1