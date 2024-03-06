Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2024: A Review of 2018-2023 with Forecasts Through 2024-2028 & 2033 by Product, Route of Administration, Technology and Region

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sustained release excipients market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth witnessed in the historic period can be attributed to a heightened demand for controlled drug release, the prevalence of chronic diseases, emphasis on patient compliance and convenience, innovations in the pharmaceutical industry, and regulatory support for extended-release formulations.



The sustained release excipients market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in the geriatric population, a heightened focus on personalized medicine, challenges related to patient adherence, an increase in complex drug formulations, advancements in disease management, and the global expansion of healthcare. Major trends expected in the forecast period include a shift towards patient-centric drug delivery, collaborative efforts for formulation development, emphasis on regulatory compliance and safety, the global expansion of drug formulation technologies, and the growing influence of biopharmaceuticals.



The anticipated growth of the sustained-release excipients market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases. For example, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and cancer are significant contributors to non-communicable disease deaths, as reported by the World Health Organization in September 2022. Additionally, tuberculosis cases increased by 4.5% in 2021, according to the Pan American Health Organization in October 2022. Hence, the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases is a key driver for the sustained-release excipients market.



The sustained-release excipients market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand for personalized medicine. In 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 12 personalized medicines, accounting for approximately 34% of all newly approved therapeutic molecular entities, as reported by The Scope and Significance of Progress in 2022 by the Personalized Medicine Coalition. Therefore, the increasing demand for personalized medicine contributes to the growth of the sustained-release excipients market.



The sustained-release excipients market is witnessing a significant trend of product innovation. Major companies in this market are actively engaged in developing innovative products to enhance their market position. For instance, in September 2022, Nutriventia Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, introduced Prolanza, a sustained-release ashwagandha ingredient (Withania somnifera). Prolanza, an advanced Ashwagandha root-only extract, provides continuous stress-reduction support with a unique release mechanism, allowing therapeutic effects over an extended period with a once-daily dose. This sustained-release profile was demonstrated through better relative absorption, improved bioavailability, and a longer elimination half-life compared to the control component. Manufactured from natural herbs, Prolanza has been clinically proven to be effective.



Major companies in the sustained-release excipients market are directing their efforts toward technological innovations, including direct compression solutions, to gain a competitive advantage. Direct compression is an efficient tablet manufacturing process involving the direct conversion of a blend of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients into tablets without additional steps such as granulation or wet massing. For example, in October 2022, Roquette Freres, a France-based provider of plant-based ingredients, introduced PEARLITOL CR-H and PEARLITOL 200 GT for direct compression. PEARLITOL CR-H, a patented blend of mannitol and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), allows sustained release of APIs in direct compression formulations. PEARLITOL 200 GT, a granulated form of mannitol, enhances the flowability and tabletability of direct compression formulations.



In December 2021, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals for approximately $6.7 billion. This acquisition strengthens Pfizer's capabilities and expertise in inflammation and immunology, further advancing its ability to develop effective treatments for patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. Arena Pharmaceuticals is a US-based producer of sustained-release drug formulations.



North America was the largest region in the global sustained release excipients market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sustained release excipients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the sustained release excipients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Gelatin; Polymers; Minerals; Sugars; Alcohol; Chitosan

2) By Route of Administration: Oral; Intramuscular; Subcutaneous; Transdermal; Vaginal; Ophthalmic; Intravenous; Other Routes of Administration

3) By Technology: Targeted Delivery; Micro Encapsulation; Wurster Technique; Transdermal; Implants; Coacervation



Key Companies Mentioned: Mylan N.V.; Pfizer Inc.; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Novartis AG; Ashland Global Holdings



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



