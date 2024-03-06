Global Prefilled Syringe Industry Report 2023-2030: A $15+ Billion Opportunity with Strategic Collaborations and Product Launches Fueling Expansion

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringe Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis By Type, Material, Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis of the prefilled syringe market signals promising growth, largely propelled by an upsurge in chronic diseases and the increasing preference for self-injection devices. The report provides data-driven insights, revealing the market's anticipated value to expand from US$ 6.698 billion in 2022 to US$ 15.003 billion by 2030, charting a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.

The in-depth analysis points to substantial opportunities in the prefilled syringe sector. Increased product recalls present challenges, yet the prevalence of chronic conditions is driving innovation and adoption of prefilled syringes across the healthcare spectrum.

Segmental and Geographical Insights into the Prefilled Syringe Market

Disposable Syringes Dominate: Within the market segmentation, disposable prefilled syringes are witnessing a larger share, anticipated to grow swiftly, benefitting from the one-time use design that mitigates contamination risks.

Within the market segmentation, disposable prefilled syringes are witnessing a larger share, anticipated to grow swiftly, benefitting from the one-time use design that mitigates contamination risks. Hospital Pharmacies Lead Distribution: Hospital pharmacies emerge as the leading distribution channel, where prefilled syringes are an integral part of patient care, especially for those with chronic diseases requiring regular, precise dosing.

Hospital pharmacies emerge as the leading distribution channel, where prefilled syringes are an integral part of patient care, especially for those with chronic diseases requiring regular, precise dosing. North America Holds Significant Market Share: With the spotlight on North America, the region spearheads the market, as factors like increased self-injecting device adoption and a rise in home healthcare drive prefilled syringe demands.

Driving Forces behind Market Growth



The escalating number of people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders necessitates frequent and accurate medication administration, fostering the adoption of prefilled syringes. These user-friendly devices align with the move towards self-care and out-of-hospital treatment regimens.

Strategic Collaborations and Product Launches Fueling Expansion

Innovations and partnerships are at the forefront of market dynamics, as seen in the recent collaboration between Delta Med Group and DBM, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's release of the first FDA-approved prefilled syringe for Succinylcholine Chloride Injection in the US. Such strategic movements are anticipated to support and catalyze market growth.

Comprehensive Market Intelligence

The research publication offers a multi-faceted view, covering types, materials, product types, applications, and distribution channels, alongside a detailed geographical market analysis. The report draws on authoritative sources such as the WHO, IDF, and CDC to provide a meticulous overview of the prefilled syringe market landscape and potential.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Gerresheimer AG

Schott Group

Nipro Medical Corporation

BD

Baxter International Inc.

Terumo

YPSOMED

Weigao group

B Barun

Deltamed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rymehl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.