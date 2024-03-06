Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

06 March 2024

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 06 March 2024

Effective from 06 March 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 06 March 2024 to 06 June 2024:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 06 March 2024: 5.5170% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

