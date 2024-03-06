Ludwig Enterprises Inc. (OTC:LUDG) Announces Patent Filing for Breakthrough in Identifying mRNA Genes Associated with Certain Cancers

SPARKS, Nev., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: LUDG): A US-based biotechnology company is pleased to announce the successful filing of its provisional patent, title “mRNAs differentially expressed in colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and bladder cancer.” By utilizing machine learning artificial intelligence (AI), this breakthrough is able identify specific mRNA genes associated with breast, colorectal, and bladder cancer.



These genetic findings marks a significant milestone for the company, and positions it to enter, this year, into the billion dollar diagnostic cancer screening market. The Company’s mRNA for Life™ is a one-of-the-kind noninvasive at-home sceening test for genes that could be associated with cancer. This test allows a person to make themselves a priority and could be a signal to seek a medical examination.

Ludwig, over the past 3 years, has received over 2,500 nonivasive cheek cell samples from numerous clinics in the United States as part of an IRB approved clinical study of patients with various diseases. The Company selected for measurement 48 distinct mRNA genes in stored specimens from patients afflicted with breast, bladder or colorectal cancer. mRNA levels were analyzed using machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) to identify markers of genetic expression involved in separate cancers. The filed patent application describes a method to use buccal or cheek cells as a surrogate tissue from which to isolate sufficient nanogram amounts of mRNA that can be measured in proprietary custom designed microarray chips produced by Thermo Fisher Scientific for Ludwig. Buccal cells are ideal surrogate tissues for studying levels of mRNA.

Epigenetic regulation through mRNA is an important mode of cellular control in the development of cancer. Cancer development is a complex phenomenon that involves growth factors, cytokines and extracellular enzymes that shape the environment in the tissue as well as around the cancer. It is important to define the elements of mRNA transcripts that shape and sculpt the epigenome within each cell type during each cellular reprogramming event as well as how the changing epigenomes within the tumor and stroma can act in synergy during tumor progression.

Epigenetics is the study of how a person’s behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work. Unlike genetic changes, epigenetic changes are reversible and do not change your DNA sequence, but they can change how your body reads a DNA sequence.

Marvin S. Hausman MD, CEO, stated: “We may have discovered a potential holy grail in medicine that uses mRNA genetic information to allow early and more accurate prediction and diagnosis of disease and disease progression. Using this unique screening via mRNA biomarkers we have uncovered cancer genetic predisposition, and enable the establishment, on a personalized basis, treatment and response to therapy.”

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide. Exousia AI, a wholly owned subsidiary has created an Exosomal Targeted Delivery Platform. This transformational technology will lead to the creation of new therapeutics and improve the efficacy of existing treatments.

For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Marvin S. Hausman MD, CEO

CEO@LUDG.US

www.ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.