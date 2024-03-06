Syncromune® Inc. to Present Initial Clinical Data from SYNC-T™ SV-102 Phase 1 as a Late-Breaker at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune®, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T, an in situ platform combination therapy optimized for solid tumor cancers, today announced that it will present late-breaking Phase 1 clinical data at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, being held in San Diego, California from April 5 to 10, 2024.



The presentation, titled, “Systemic responses to SYNC-T therapy: in situ personalized cancer vaccination with intratumoral infusion of multitarget immunotherapy in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC),” will include results from the SV-102 Phase 1 trial, and the therapy’s potential impact on the treatment landscape for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. This late-breaking presentation marks the first time that the Company will have publicly shared data from its clinical trials of the SYNC-T therapy platform.

Presentation Details are:

Title: Systemic responses to SYNC-T therapy: in situ personalized cancer vaccination with intratumoral infusion of multitarget immunotherapy in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Presenter: Charles J. Link, M.D.

Date: April 7, 2024

Time: 3:00 – 5:00pm PT

Session Title: Cancer Vaccines: Ready for Prime Time?

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California

About Syncromune®

Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of an in situ platform technology optimized for metastatic solid tumor cancers that aims to achieve high response rates with potentially improved survival. The company is currently developing SYNC-T™, a novel and personalized combination drug/device therapy platform. SYNC-T is designed to synchronize in situ neoantigen T cell education and immunostimulation via intratumoral infusion, with the goal of enabling the immune system to recognize and attack cancer throughout the body. The first two candidates, SV-101 and SV-102, are currently in Phase 1 trials. Syncromune is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA. For more information, please visit www.syncromune.com .



About SYNC-T™

Syncromune® is developing SYNC-T™, a personalized in situ combination drug/device platform designed to educate T cells and stimulate the immune system to treat metastatic solid tumors. SYNC-T utilizes a combination approach of in situ vaccination via device-induced cryolysis and intratumoral infusion of a multi-target biologic drug, aiming to synchronize the timing and location of tumor antigen release with the functional activation of immune cells. This is designed to activate the immune system and combat immune suppression, resulting in patient-specific T cell education. The expansion of anti-cancer T cells can enable the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer in the treated tumor as well as in metastases throughout the body.



