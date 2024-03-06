Heat Meter Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 5.09 Billion by 2024: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heat meter market is estimated at US$ 3.34 billion in 2024, as per a newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of heat meters are projected to reach US$ 5.09 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing need for energy-efficient solutions and government regulations are key factors driving market expansion.



Rising focus on sustainable practices and increasing adoption of district heating systems are projected to positively impact demand for heat meters. Constant advancements in technology, such as IoT integration and smart metering, are estimated to lead to market growth while offering accurate and more efficient heat consumption measurements. It is crucial for organizations to effectively manage heat consumption while adopting measures for heat measurement.

Governments across the world are constantly putting efforts into heat management. Growing emphasis on billing accuracy, environment consciousness, and cost savings are projected to lead to the adoption of heat meters. In addition, the majority of industries are emphasizing sustainable practices. A noteworthy inclination to solutions with an effective and environment-friendly approach is projected to help in managing energy consumption, which will lead to the adoption of heat meters in the coming 10 years.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5.09 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of heat meters are estimated at US$ 3.34 billion in 2024.

The global heat meter market is projected to reach US$ 5.09 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is forecasted to account for 38.1% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

Demand for heat meters in China is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a value of US$ 1.01 billion by 2034-end.

The residential segment is forecasted to account for 46.1% of global market revenue by 2034.

“Rising energy efficiency initiatives, increasing energy costs, and growing demand for district heating systems are projected to contribute to the sales of heat meters,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players Profiled in this report

Siemens

BMETERS

ista Energy Solutions

Kamstrup

Diehl

Apator

Micronics

Secure Meters

Zenner International

Axioma Metering

Landis+Gyr

Danfoss

Easy Availability of Advanced Heat Meters in United States

Demand for heat meters in the United States is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.36 billion by the end of 2034. Growing need for energy monitoring and the presence of a well-established construction sector are projected to increase demand for heat meters. In addition, the easy availability of more efficient heat meters in the United States is also projected to contribute to revenue streams.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the heat meter market, presenting historical demand data for 2018–2023 and forecast statistics for 2024–2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (ultrasonic, vortex), technology (mechanical, static), and application (commercial, residential, industrial), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

