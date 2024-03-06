Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf, and Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Werewolf, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 AM ET on March 13, 2024, at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, taking place March 11-13, 2024, in Miami, Florida.



A live webcast link for the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference fireside chat will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. WTX-124 is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in multiple solid tumor types. WTX-330 is in development as a single agent in refractory and/or immunotherapy unresponsive or resistant advanced or metastatic solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Investor Contact:

Josh Rappaport

Stern IR

212.362.1200

Josh.Rappaport@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

VERGE Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

asellers@vergescientific.com