Replimune to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

WOBURN, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 being held in San Diego, CA from April 5-10, 2024.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Initial results from an open-label phase 1b/2 study of RP1 oncolytic immunotherapy in solid organ transplant recipients with advanced cutaneous malignancies (ARTACUS)

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session Title: Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 1:00 pm EDT

Abstract Number: 9269

Abstract Title: Enhanced CD8+T-cell infiltration, PD-L1 expression, and T-cell repertoire expansion in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma responding to treatment with RP2 alone or in combination with nivolumab

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Interventions and Mechanisms

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024 at 9:00 am EDT

Abstract Number: 2467

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of a novel portfolio of oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is designed to have a unique dual local and systemic activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

