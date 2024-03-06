Women Made Up 51% of New Tech Applicants at BairesDev in 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, presents new Women in Tech Statistics , where women constituted more than half of the company's new applicant pool. This is the first time women's representation among BairesDev applicants surpassed other genders in a year. With women making up 51% of new applicants in 2023, this is part of a steady growth trend following the 400% increase in women's representation in a five-year period. Throughout 2023, female participation remained consistently strong, never dropping below 48.5% in any given month.



The Women in Tech Statistics highlighted:

Women represented 51% of BairesDev's 2023 new applicant pool for the first time. On average, every woman applied to 6 positions in 2023.

Brazil has emerged as a leading country for this trend, with a 159% increase in female applications in 2023 alone.

Central America and the Caribbean, particularly Panama, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, contributed over 40,000 applicants from 2019 to 2023. With a remarkable increase in applications from female professionals, Trinidad & Tobago (12,025%) and Jamaica (9,580%) have led the growth in the last 5 years, followed by Brazil (4,572%).

from 2019 to 2023. With a remarkable increase in applications from female professionals, Trinidad & Tobago (12,025%) and Jamaica (9,580%) have led the growth in the last 5 years, followed by Brazil (4,572%). As of February 15, 2024, women have continued to lead in BairesDev's applicant pool, representing 55% of new applicants, with a total of 26,866 talented female professionals. This reflects a trend where women are increasingly interested in joining the tech industry.

BairesDev's workforce has seen a substantial increase in the number of women, growing by 134% since 2019.

The number of women in technical positions at the company has soared by 169% compared to 2019.

"We must keep working to have more women in tech, contributing to a more equitable industry. As we commemorate International Women's Day, we invite you to recommend talented women to join our current job opportunities via our Talent Referral Program ," said Nacho de Marco, BairesDev's CEO and co-founder. "We're committed to providing equal opportunities to talented people, helping create a more diverse and inclusive tech industry for future generations."

BairesDev embraces smart working initiatives to enhance productivity and personal well-being, offering comprehensive training and mentoring to support talent development. BairesDev was recently recognized for its welcoming culture for women , with 98% of women recommending working at BairesDev, according to Comparably.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey, offering tailored solutions for dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. The company's approach centers on understanding before action. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.