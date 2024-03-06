Sprott Launches Copper Miners ETF

Only U.S.-Listed ETF That Provides Pure-Play Exposure to Large, Mid- and Small-Cap Copper Miners



Copper Miners ETF Adds to Sprott’s Expanding ETF Suite

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”) today announced the launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPP) (the “ETF” or “COPP”), the only1 U.S.-listed ETF to provide pure-play2 exposure to large, mid- and small-cap copper miners that supply a critical material necessary for the energy transition. The ETF is the most recent addition to Sprott’s suite of critical materials-focused ETFs and is Sprott’s second copper mining fund, joining the Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ), which launched in February 2023.

“Global commitments to meet net-zero emissions by 2050 are reliant upon copper-intensive electrification initiatives, such as expanding power grids, building clean energy infrastructure like wind turbines and solar panels, and manufacturing more electric vehicles,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. “Despite growing investor interest in copper as the energy transition gains momentum, it’s been challenging for investors to gain targeted exposure to copper miners. We’re pleased to offer a focused opportunity to invest in copper miners through this ETF.”

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPP™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the copper industry, including copper producers, developers and explorers.

COPP is part of Sprott’s energy transition ETF suite, which is focused on the investment opportunity of the critical materials needed to generate, transmit and store cleaner energy. The suite now comprises:

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Nasdaq: SETM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials™ Index (NSETM™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the energy transition materials industry. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF NYSE Arca: URNM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index (URNMX). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry, which may include mining, exploration, development and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Nasdaq: URNJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index (NSURNJ™), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in uranium mining-related businesses. Sprott Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPP™), which is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in copper mining-related businesses. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPJ™), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in copper mining-related businesses. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Nasdaq: LITP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners™ Index (NSLITP™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the lithium industry, including lithium producers, developers and explorers. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Nasdaq: NIKL Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners™ Index (NSNIKL™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the nickel industry, including nickel producers, developers and explorers. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust TSX: U.U ($US),

U.UN ($CA) Seeks to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical uranium.

1 Based on Morningstar’s universe of Natural Resources Sector Equity ETFs as of 3/5/2024.

2 The term “pure-play” relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

About Sprott Asset Management LP

Sprott Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

