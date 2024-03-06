Blue Rhino Renews its Partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is proud to announce it is continuing its sponsorship of the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) in 2024. The SCA hosted more than 500 competitions in the United States last year, including some events where competitors earned an extra prize by grilling their winning steak using Blue Rhino propane.

“When you think of backyard grilling, you think of Blue Rhino,” said Mark Tucker, Blue Rhino’s Vice President of Sales. “The brand is everywhere grilling takes place. That includes the SCA, which features some of the top backyard grillers at their competitions. We love to help people take their grilling to the next level, and we can’t wait to see the dishes everyone comes up with this year.” In addition to providing prizes at select competitions, Blue Rhino is also featuring the SCA on social media and creating custom video content ahead of this year’s competitions.

If you’re ready to perfect your backyard grilling skills, Blue Rhino can make it easy! You can find grilling tips and techniques on the company’s website, along with mouthwatering recipes perfected by some of America’s top grillers. You can also check to see if Home Delivery is available in your area, or use Blue Rhino’s handy propane finder to locate a retailer near you. No matter what the season, it’s the perfect time to fire up the grill and make some memories.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.