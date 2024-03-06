CorMedix Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 12, 2024

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Tuesday, March 12 th @ 8:30am ET Domestic: 1-888-886-7786 International: 1-416-764-8658 Conference ID: 08695074 Webcast: Webcast Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution approved to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in the limited population of adult patients with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis through a central venous catheter. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), and the original New Drug Application (NDA) received priority review in recognition of its potential to address an unmet medical need. DefenCath was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023 and the Company has indicated an initial inpatient launch date of April 15, 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations, and the Company is working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com .