Chijet Motor Company, Inc.’s Subsidiary FAW Jilin Breaks Ground in South America with Export of 100 Senia R7 Taxis to Colombia

JILIN CITY, China, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJET) (the “Company” or “Chijet”), a high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles (“NEV”) in China, today announced a significant milestone in its global expansion efforts with the export of 100 Senia R7 taxis to Colombia, South America through its majority-owned subsidiary, FAW Jilin Automobile Co., Ltd (“FAW Jilin”).



The total sales price amounts to US$ 785,000 (approximately ¥5.7 million RMB). With a focus on sustainable transportation solutions, FAW Jilin aims to enhance its export activities, with projections indicating a notable increase in exports for 2024.

Exporting whole cars to South America demonstrates Chijet's commitment to enter into new markets. Looking ahead, Chijet is poised for further expansion into key regions such as North Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Oceania. With a strategic focus on growth and innovation, Chijet aims to enhance its presence globally while contributing to the advancement of sustainable transportation initiatives.





“We are thrilled to announce the successful export of our Senia R7 taxis to Colombia, South America. This achievement underscores our dedication to expanding our footprint in international markets and providing innovative, environmentally friendly transportation solutions worldwide,” said Mr. Yunfei Wang, Head of FAW Jilin’s factory. “We are immensely proud of our team's dedication and hard work in achieving this milestone. The export of our Senia R7 Taxis to Colombia marks an important moment in our company's journey and underscores our commitment to driving sustainable mobility solutions on a global scale. As we continue to expand into new markets and forge strategic partnerships, we remain steadfast in our mission to lead the transition towards a more sustainable future.”

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

Chijet Contact:

2888 Dongshan Street

Gaoxin Automobile Industrial Park

Jilin City, JL. P.R.China

0535-2766202

EMAIL: info@chijetmotors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Chijet’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Chijet’s leadership team, Chijet’s continued growth and financial and operational improvements, Chijet’s ability to develop and sell new or improved products, raise capital, deliver customer orders timely, execute its business plans, and attract and retain customers and skilled professionals; risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and general economic conditions affecting the Chijet’s industry, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus Chijet filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 30, 2023, and those that are included in any of Chijet’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Chijet and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Chijet undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e88055de-daf4-4b12-a0c1-035fbbd7d671