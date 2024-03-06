Game On! Good Gaming's Galactic Acres™ Secures Primary Sponsorship in NASCAR's 2024 ARCA Menards Race Series to Help Power KLAS Motorsports to Victory Lane

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( OTCQB: GMER ), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, is proud to announce Galactic Acres™ will serve as the primary sponsor for the #73 car, joining forces with driver and fan favorite Andy Jankowiak for the upcoming General Tire 150 part of NASCAR's ARCA Menards race series in Phoenix, AZ on March 8, 2024.



Galactic Acres™, the first mobile game release from Good Gaming, represents a groundbreaking fusion of mobile gaming enhanced with Web3 technology. Initially launched on February 16, 2024, Galactic Acres™ is the first in a series of mobile games enhanced with Web3 technology, promising players an unparalleled gaming experience with integrated tangible value creation. Featuring the integration of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Galactic Acres™ players will have the ability to own, trade, and monetize in-game assets like never before, revolutionizing the gaming landscape.

With Good Gaming stepping in as the primary sponsor of the #73 KLAS Motorsports car driver, Andy Jankowiak is poised for continued success on the track. Jankowiak, a rising star in NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series, has garnered attention with his impressive performances, including two top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes, since his debut in 2021. As he gears up for the race , Jankowiak is determined to add a victory in Phoenix to his growing list of accomplishments.

During this year's Daytona ARCA 200 race held at Daytona International Speedway, Jankowiak, driving his No. 73 Ford, delivered an epic quote while speaking with Phil Parsons and Jamie Little as he was holding a top-three position on the final lap, demonstrating his commitment to winning. The exchange between the driver and the Fox broadcast team went viral, capturing the world's attention with everyone's eyes focused on this Friday's race.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7cIJaYaGDc

As the NASCAR racing circuit gears up for the 2024 season, growth statistics continue to paint a promising picture for the sport. Over the past several years, NASCAR has experienced a steady increase in viewership, with a notable rise of approximately 10% in television ratings and a remarkable 15% surge in digital streaming audiences. This surge in viewership has translated into tangible gains in attendance, with race-day attendance figures climbing by approximately 8% on average across various tracks. Additionally, NASCAR's social media engagement has seen a significant uptick, with interactions on platforms like X and Instagram growing by an impressive 20% year over year. These statistics underscore NASCAR's enduring appeal and ability to captivate audiences on and off the track as it continues into the highly anticipated 2024 season. NASCAR acquired the ARCA Menards Series in 2018. The series is considered a feeder program for NASCAR's three national series.

David Dorwart, CEO of Good Gaming, stated, "As we head into the promising frontier of mobile gaming enhanced with Web3 technology in 2024, we couldn't be more excited to announce the primary sponsorship between Galactic Acres™ and KLAS Motorsports. We're confident that our unique blend of gaming innovation mixed with cutting-edge blockchain technology and the unparalleled exposure offered by NASCAR's expansive marketing platform will help serve as the driving force in propelling Andy Jankowiak and the #73 car towards a NASCAR victory."

Kevin Lapierre, Co-Owner of KLAS Motorsports, commented: "KLAS Motorsports is so excited that Galactic Acres has joined us for the Phoenix race. We couldn't do this without the support of companies like Good Gaming that recognize the value of partnering with KLAS Motorsports. The car is going to look awesome!"

Don't miss your chance to be a part of racing history as Galactic Acres™ powers KLAS Motorsports to the victory lane in NASCAR's General Tire 150, part of the ARCA Menards Race Series, live Friday March 8th at 8 pm ET on Fox Sports 1.

Scan the following QR code to receive a special reward in Galactic Acres™ that can be utilized to power up your gameplay.

Please click on the link for more information about Galactic Acres™:

https://good-gaming.com/galactic-acres/

Galactic Acres Game Trailer:

https://youtu.be/G-_H5dp7fJY?si=MaQ3jxUX3ER0mjYr

Download Galactic Acres™ on Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goodgaming.galactic

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

Microbuddies™ and Galactic Acres™ are trademarks of Good Gaming Inc.

